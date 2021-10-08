Tickets Subscribe
NASCAR Cup / Charlotte II Preview

What time and channel is the NASCAR race at the Charlotte Roval

The Round of 12 concludes with what is sure to be a chaotic cutoff race at the Charlotte Rova.

What time is the NASCAR race?

Denny Hamlin is safely in the Round of 8 with his victory at Las Vegas, but the other 11 playoff drivers have a nervous weekend ahead at the Charlotte Roval.

Kevin Harvick, Christopher Bell, William Byron and Alex Bowman all enter below the cutline the points extremely tight from third to ninth in the standings.

The Xfinity cars will be the first ones on track, going green at 3:37 p.m. EST on Saturday.

But what about the Cup Series? 

  • Race: Bank of America Roval 400
  • Date: Sunday, October 10th, 2021
  • Start time: 2 p.m. EST.
  • Location: Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval

There will be a competition caution at Lap 10. Chase Elliott is the favorite to win this weekend. The reigning series champion claimed the checkered flag in both 2019 and 2020 at the Roval.

What channel is the NASCAR race?

  • TV Channel: NBC (TSN in Canada)
  • Radio Station: Motor Racing Network (MRN)
  • Green flag: 2:30 pm EST.
  • Location: Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval
  • Stages: 25-25-59 (109 laps)

NASCAR Charlotte Roval Starting Lineup

Pos. Driver
1 Denny Hamlin
2 Brad Keselowski
3 Joey Logano
4 Christopher Bell
5 Martin Truex Jr.
6 Ryan Blaney
7 Kevin Harvick
8 Chase Elliott
9 Kyle Busch
10 Kyle Larson
11 William Byron
12 Alex Bowman
13 Kurt Busch
14 Austin Dillon
15 Bubba Wallace
16 Chris Buescher
17 Erik Jones
18 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
19 Michael McDowell
20 Anthony Alfredo
21 Aric Almirola
22 Chase Briscoe
23 Cole Custer
24 Ryan Newman
25 Daniel Suarez
26 Corey LaJoie
27 Ross Chastain
28 Quin Houff
29 Tyler Reddick
30 Matt DiBenedetto
31 Ryan Preece
32 Cody Ware
33 A.J. Allmendinger
34 Garrett Smithley
35 Scott Heckert
36 Joey Hand
37 Josh Bilicki
38 Justin Haley
39 Timmy Hill

 

shares
comments
