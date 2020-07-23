What time and channel is the Kansas NASCAR Cup race Thursday

What time is the NASCAR race today?

Coverage of the Super Start Batteries 400 will begin at 7:30 p.m. EST. with the green flag flying at X p.m. EST.

The race will 271 laps and 400 miles in length. Denny Hamlin is the most recent winner at the track.

Thursday, July 23, 2020 Start time: 7:30 p.m. EST.

The Cup Series kicks off an unusual weekend which includes an Xfinity Series, ARCA and two Truck Series races at the 1.5 mile oval.

What channel is the NASCAR race today?

The race will be broadcasted live on NBC Sports and MRN will carry the radio broadcast. The race, normally run in May, was rescheduled following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stewart-Haas Racing's Kevin Harvick drew pole position with Team Penske's Joey Logano alongside.

NBC Sports Gold Radio Station: Motor Racing Network (MRN); SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Super Start Batteries 400 Starting Lineup Starting spot Driver Team 1 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing 2 Joey Logano Team Penske 3 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing 4 Ryan Blaney Team Penske 5 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing 6 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports 7 Brad Keselowski Team Penske 8 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing 9 Kurt Busch Chip Ganassi Racing 10 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing 11 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports 12 Matt DiBenedetto Wood Brothers Racing 13 Chris Buescher Roush Fenway Racing 14 Matt Kenseth Chip Ganassi Racing 15 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports 16 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing 17 Bubba Wallace Richard Petty Motorsports 18 Ryan Newman Roush Fenway Racing 19 Clint Bowyer Stewart-Haas Racing 20 Jimmie Johnson Hendrick Motorsports 21 Erik Jones Joe Gibbs Racing 22 Christopher Bell Leavine Family Racing 23 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing 24 Cole Custer Stewart-Haas Racing 25 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing 26 Garrett Smithley Spire Motorsports 27 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports 28 JJ Yeley Rick Ware Racing 29 Brennan Poole Premium Motorsports 30 John Hunter Nemechek Front Row Motorsports 31 Corey LaJoie GoFas Racing 32 Quin Houff StarCom Racing 33 Josh Bilicki Rick Ware Racing 34 Joey Gase Petty Ware Racing 35 Ryan Preece JTG Daugherty Racing 36 Ty Dillon Germain Racing 37 Daniel Suarez Gaunt Brothers Racing 38 Timmy Hill Motorsports Business Management 39 Reed Sorenson Tommy Baldwin Racing 40 BJ McLeod BJ McLeod Motorsports What is the revised schedule for NASCAR in 2020?

NASCAR released more of their schedule earlier this month, cancelling the Watkins Glen Cup race and adding a tripleheader weekend at the Daytona International Speedway road course for the very first time