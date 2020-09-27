What time and channel is the NASCAR Cup race at Las Vegas today?

What time is the NASCAR race today?

Coverage of the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway will begin at 7:00 p.m. EST.

The race will be 400 miles, 267 laps and split into three stages (80-80-107). LVMS hosts the opening race of the Round of 12 in the NCS playoffs with the remaining 12 title contenders hoping to advance into the eight-driver semi-final round.

Kevin Harvick locked himself into the next round via his victory over Kyle Busch at Bristol last weekend.

Austin Hill won Friday's Truck Series race while Chase Briscoe captured the checkered flag in the Xfinity Series race on Saturday.

Race: South Point 400

South Point 400 Date: Sunday, September 27, 2020

Sunday, September 27, 2020 Start time: 7:00 p.m. EST.

7:00 p.m. EST. Location: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

What channel is the NASCAR race today?

The race will be broadcasted live on NBCSN and PRN will carry the radio broadcast.

Joey Logano is the most recent winner at Las Vegas, doing so earlier earlier this year in February.

TV Channel: NBCSN

NBCSN Streaming: NBC Sports Gold

NBC Sports Gold Radio Station: Performance Racing Network (PRN); SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Performance Racing Network (PRN); SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Start time: 7:00 p.m. EST.

7:00 p.m. EST. Location: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Las Vegas Starting Lineup Pos. Driver Car No. Team 1 Kevin Harvick (P) 4 Stewart-Haas Racing 2 Kyle Busch (P) 18 Joe Gibbs Racing 3 Chase Elliott (P) 9 Hendrick Motorsports 4 Aric Almirola (P) 10 Stewart-Haas Racing 5 Joey Logano (P) 22 Team Penske 6 Clint Bowyer (P) 14 Stewart-Haas Racing 7 Austin Dillon (P) 3 Richard Childress Racing 8 Alex Bowman (P) 88 Hendrick Motorsports 9 Kurt Busch (P) 1 Chip Ganassi Racing 10 Denny Hamlin (P) 11 Joe Gibbs Racing 11 Martin Truex Jr. (P) 19 Joe Gibbs Racing 12 Brad Keselowski (P) 2 Team Penske 13 Erik Jones 20 Joe Gibbs Racing 14 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard Childress Racing 15 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske 16 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway Racing 17 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row Motorsports 18 Jimmie Johnson 48 Hendrick Motorsports 19 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers Racing 20 Matt Kenseth 42 Chip Ganassi Racing 21 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty Racing 22 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas Racing 23 Bubba Wallace 43 Richard Petty Motorsports 24 Ty Dillon 13 Germain Racing 25 John Hunter Nemechek 38 Front Row Motorsports 26 Christopher Bell 95 Leavine Family Racing 27 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway Racing 28 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports 29 Daniel Suarez 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing 30 Gray Gaulding 27 Rick Ware Racing 31 Corey LaJoie 32 Go Fas Racing 32 Quin Houff 00 StarCom Racing 33 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing 34 Joey Gase 51 Petty Ware Racing 35 Brennan Poole 15 Premium Motorsports 36 Timmy Hill 66 Motorsports Business Management 37 JJ Yeley 77 Spire Motorsports 38 Josh Bilicki 7 Tommy Baldwin Racing 39 Chad Finchum 49 Motorsports Business Management

Related video