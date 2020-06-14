What time and channel is the Homestead NASCAR race today?
NASCAR is set to run its first June race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, which serves as the series finale since 2002 before being moved for this year.
What time is the NASCAR race today?
NASCAR last raced at Homestead in November, 2019 where Kyle Busch took the win and the championship. It will also be the fourth event of this jam-packed weekend of racing.
Harrison Burton won the Saturday Xfinity Series race in a two-lap shootout while Dale Earnhardt Jr. finished fifth in his lone start of the 2020 season. Kyle Busch won the Saturday night Truck race for his 58th career win in the series. The Xfinity race will race once more Sunday prior to the Cup race.
- Race: Dixie Vodka 400
- Date: Sunday, June 14, 2020
- Start time: 3:30 p.m. EST.
- Location: Homestead-Miami Speedway
Kevin Harvick continues to lead the championship standings, 28 points ahead of Joey Logano and 47 points ahead of Chase Elliott.
What channel is the NASCAR race tonight?
The race will be broadcasted live on FOX and MRN will carry the radio broadcast. It is 400 miles, 267 laps with stages of 80-80-107.
The lineup is based on a random draw divided into groups from the owner's standings, just as the series did for its return race at Darlington Raceway. Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano will share the front row.
- TV Channel: FOX (TSN in Canada)
- Streaming: Fox Sports Go
- Radio Station: Motor Racing Network (MRN)
NASCAR Dixie Vodka 400 Starting Lineup
|Starting spot
|Driver
|Team
|1
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|2
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|3
|Brad Keselowski
|Team Penske
|4
|Kyle Busch
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|5
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|6
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|7
|Kevin Harvick
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|8
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|9
|Jimmie Johnson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|10
|Kurt Busch
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|11
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|12
|Clint Bowyer
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|13
|Chris Buescher
|Roush Fenway Racing
|14
|Ryan Newman
|Roush Fenway Racing
|15
|Erik Jones
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|16
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|17
|Bubba Wallace
|Richard Petty Motorsports
|18
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Front Row Motorsports
|19
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|20
|Matt Kenseth
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|21
|Aric Almirola
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|22
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|23
|Matt DiBenedetto
|Wood Brothers Racing
|24
|Tyler Reddick
|Richard Childress Racing
|25
|JJ Yeley
|Rick Ware Racing
|26
|Corey LaJoie
|Go Fas Racing
|27
|Josh Bilicki
|Rick Ware Racing
|28
|Brennan Poole
|Premium Motorsports
|29
|Joey Gase
|Petty Ware Racing
|30
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|31
|Quin Houff
|StarCom Racing
|32
|Ty Dillon
|Germain Racing
|33
|Ryan Preece
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|34
|BJ McLeod
|Spire Motorsports
|35
|Cole Custer
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|36
|Christopher Bell
|Leavine Family Racing
|37
|Daniel Suarez
|Gaunt Brothers Racing
|38
|Timmy Hill
|Motorsports Business Management
NASCAR 2020 Revised Schedule
DATE TRACK SERIES DISTANCE NET START (ET)
Sat, June 20 Talladega ARCA 202 mi FS1 2:00 PM
Sat, June 20 Talladega Xfinity 300 mi FS1 5:30 PM
Sun,June 21 Talladega Cup 500 mi FOX 3:00 PM
NASCAR released more of its revised schedule towards the end of May, detailing events planned until early August.
|DATE
|TRACK
|SERIES
|DISTANCE
|NETWORK
|START (ET)
|Friday, June 26
|Pocono
|ARCA Menards
|200 mi
|FS1
|6 p.m.
|Saturday, June 27
|Pocono
|Gander Trucks
|150 mi
|FS1
|12:30 p.m.
|Saturday, June 27
|Pocono
|Cup
|325 mi
|FOX
|3:30 p.m.
|Sunday, June 28
|Pocono
|Xfinity
|225 mi
|FS1
|12:30 p.m.
|Sunday, June 28
|Pocono
|Cup
|350 mi
|FS1
|4 p.m.
|Saturday, July 4
|Indianapolis
|Xfinity
|151 mi
|NBC
|3 p.m.
|Sunday, July 5
|Indianapolis
|Cup
|400 mi
|NBC
|4 p.m.
|Thursday, July 9
|Kentucky
|Xfinity
|200 mi
|FS1
|8 p.m.
|Friday, July 10
|Kentucky
|Xfinity
|300 mi
|FS1
|8 p.m.
|Saturday, July 11
|Kentucky
|Gander Trucks
|225 mi
|FS1
|1 p.m.
|Sunday, July 12
|Kentucky
|Cup
|400 mi
|FS1
|2:30 p.m.
|Wednesday, July 15
|Charlotte
|ARCA Menards
|150 mi
|FS1
|4 p.m.
|Wednesday, July 15
|Charlotte
|Cup (All-Star Open)
|TBA
|FS1
|7 p.m.
|Wednesday, July 15
|Charlotte
|Cup (All-Star Race)
|TBA
|FS1
|8:30 p.m.
|Saturday, July 18
|Texas
|Xfinity
|300 mi
|NBCSN
|3 p.m.
|Saturday, July 18
|Texas
|Gander Trucks
|250 mi
|FS1
|8 p.m.
|Sunday, July 19
|Texas
|Cup
|501 mi
|NBCSN
|3 p.m.
|Thursday, July 23
|Kansas
|Cup
|400 mi
|NBCSN
|7:30 p.m.
|Friday, July 24
|Kansas
|Gander Trucks
|200 mi
|FS1
|7 p.m.
|Friday, July 24
|Kansas
|ARCA Menards
|150 mi
|FS1
|10 p.m.
|Saturday, July 25
|Kansas
|Gander Trucks
|200 mi
|FS1
|1:30 p.m.
|Saturday, July 25
|Kansas
|Xfinity
|250 mi
|NBCSN
|5 p.m.
|Sunday, Aug. 2
|New Hampshire
|Cup
|318 mi
|NBCSN
|3 p.m.
