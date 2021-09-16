Tickets Subscribe
Could the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season be the best ever?
NASCAR Cup / Bristol II Preview

What time and channel is the NASCAR playoffs at Bristol

Four drivers are set to be eliminated from the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs at Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend.

What time is the NASCAR race?

The 2021 playoffs continue with yet another night of short track action at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The half-mile will host all three national divisions with the Truck Series going green Thursday at 9:18 p.m. EST. immediately following the ARCA Racing Series. The Xfinity Series will go green Friday at 7:47 p.m. EST. But what about the Cup Series?

  • Race: Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race
  • Date: Saturday, September 18th, 2021
  • Start time: 7:30 p.m. EST.
  • Location: Bristol Motor Speedway

The last race at Bristol not run on dirt was won by Kevin Harvick. But the Busch brothers are going to be the ones to watch this weekend. They lead the field with wins at BMS with 14 victories between them, and both are just above the cut line.

Those in the drop zone are Alex Bowman (-0pts), Tyler Reddick (-5pts), William Byron (-18pts), and Michael McDowell (-38pts).

Read Also:

What channel is the NASCAR race?

  • TV Channel: NBCSN (TSN in Canada)
  • Radio Station: Motor Racing Network (MRN)
  • Green flag: 7:48 pm EST.
  • Location: Bristol Motor Speedway
  • Stages: 125-125-250 (500 laps)

NASCAR Bristol Starting Lineup

Start pos. Driver Team
1 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing
2 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing
3 Joey Logano Team Penske
4 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports
5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports
6 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing
7 Ryan Blaney Team Penske
8 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing
9 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing
10 Brad Keselowski Team Penske
11 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports
12 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing
13 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing
14 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports
15 Kurt Busch Chip Ganassi Racing
16 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports
17 Ross Chastain Chip Ganassi Racing
18 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing
19 Matt DiBenedetto Wood Brothers Racing
20 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing
21 Daniel Suarez Trackhouse Racing
22 Erik Jones Richard Petty Motorsports
23 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing
24 Ryan Newman Roush Fenway Racing
25 Chris Buescher Roush Fenway Racing
26 Cole Custer Stewart-Haas Racing
27 Ryan Preece JTG Daugherty Racing
28 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing
29 Justin Haley Spire Motorsports
30 Anthony Alfredo Front Row Motorsports
31 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports
32 BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsports
33 Josh Bilicki Rick Ware Racing
34 Quin Houff StarCom Racing
35 JJ Yeley Petty Ware Racing
36 Garrett Smithley Rick Ware Racing
37 James Davison Rick Ware Racing
38 David Starr Motorsports Business Management
