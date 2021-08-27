What time and channel is the NASCAR race at Daytona?

What time is the NASCAR race?

Daytona hosts the final race of the regular season as the playoff field is nearly set. 15 drivers have locked themselves into the postseason with Tyler Reddick currently holding the 16th and final spot. There are over a dozen drivers entering Saturday's race with one thing on their minds: Win and you're in.

Race: Coke Zero Sugar 400

Coke Zero Sugar 400 Date: Saturday, August 28th, 2021

Saturday, August 28th, 2021 Start time: 7 p.m. EST.

7 p.m. EST. Location: Daytona International Speedway

Austin Dillon is the only driver with the chance of taking the final playoff spot on points alone, but he would have to make up 25pts on his RCR teammate. Those in must-win situation include Matt DiBenedetto, Ross Chastain, Bubba Wallace, Ryan Newman, Chase Briscoe, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chris Buescher, Daniel Suarez, Erik Jones, Ryan Preece, Cole Custer, Corey LaJoie and Anthony Alfredo.

Meanwhile, Kyle Larson looks to lock up the regular season title and the 15 playoff points that come with it. His only challenger is Denny Hamlin, who sits 28 points back.

What channel is the NASCAR race?

TV Channel: NBC (TSN in Canada)

NBC (TSN in Canada) Radio Station: Motor Racing Network (MRN)

Motor Racing Network (MRN) Green flag: 7:45 pm EST.

Daytona International Speedway Stages: 50-50-60 (160 laps)

NASCAR Coke Zero Sugar 400 Starting Lineup

Start pos. Driver Team 1 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports 2 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports 3 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing 4 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing 5 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports 6 Ryan Blaney Team Penske 7 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing 8 Kurt Busch Chip Ganassi Racing 9 Matt DiBenedetto Wood Brothers Racing 10 Brad Keselowski Team Penske 11 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing 12 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing 13 Chris Buescher Roush Fenway Racing 14 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing 15 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports 16 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing 17 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing 18 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports 19 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing 20 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing 21 Erik Jones Richard Petty Motorsports 22 Joey Logano Team Penske 23 Ryan Newman Roush Fenway Racing 24 Ryan Preece JTG Daugherty Racing 25 Cole Custer Stewart-Haas Racing 26 Daniel Suarez Trackhouse Racing 27 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing 28 Justin Haley Spire Motorsports 29 Ross Chastain Chip Ganassi Racing 30 BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsports 31 Cody Ware Petty Ware Racing 32 Anthony Alfredo Front Row Motorsports 33 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports 34 Garrett Smithley Rick Ware Racing 35 Quin Houff StarCom Racing 36 Josh Bilicki Rick Ware Racing 37 Joey Gase Rick Ware Racing 38 Kaz Grala Kaulig Racing 39 Landon Cassill Gaunt Brothers Racing 40 David Starr Motorsports Business Management