What time and channel is the Sunday Dover NASCAR race?
shares
comments
The end of the regular season draws near as NASCAR concludes a doubleheader weekend at the Monster Mile.
What time is the NASCAR race today?
Coverage of the Drydene 311 Race 2 at Dover International Speedway will begin at 4 p.m. EST.
The race will be split into three stages 311 laps (70-115-126) and 301 miles.
Denny Hamlin won Saturday's event with a late-race pass on teammate Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing finished 1-2-3 with Kyle Busch third. Notably, Jimmie Johnson also moved back above the playoff cut line with a top-ten finish as William Byron struggled.
- Race: Drydene 311 Race 2
- Date: Sunday, August 23, 2020
- Start time: 4 p.m. EST.
- Location: Dover International Speedway
Read Also:
What channel is the NASCAR race today?
The race will be broadcasted live on NBC Sports and PRN will carry the radio broadcast.
Due to a field invert, the 20th place finisher from Saturday's race will start from pole position. That puts Matt DiBenedetto and Ryan Newman at the front of the field for Sunday.
- TV Channel: NBCSN
- Streaming: NBC Sports Gold
- Radio Station: Performance Racing Network (PRN); SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
- Start time: 4 p.m. EST.
- Location: Dover International Speedway
Drydene 311 Race 2 at Dover Starting Lineup
|Starting spot
|Driver
|Team
|1
|Matt DiBenedetto
|Wood Brothers Racing
|2
|Ryan Newman
|Roush Fenway Racing
|3
|Ty Dillon
|Germain Racing
|4
|Aric Almirola
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|5
|Chris Buescher
|Roush Fenway Racing
|6
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|7
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|8
|Tyler Reddick
|Richard Childress Racing
|9
|Erik Jones
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|10
|Cole Custer
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|11
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|12
|Brad Keselowski
|Team Penske
|13
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|14
|Jimmie Johnson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|15
|Clint Bowyer
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|16
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|17
|Kevin Harvick
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|18
|Kyle Busch
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|19
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|20
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|21
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|22
|Matt Kenseth
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|23
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|24
|Christopher Bell
|Leavine Family Racing
|25
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|26
|Bubba Wallace
|Richard Petty Motorsports
|27
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Front Row Motorsports
|28
|Kurt Busch
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|29
|Ryan Preece
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|30
|Corey LaJoie
|Go Fas Racing
|31
|Daniel Suarez
|Gaunt Brothers Racing
|32
|JJ Yeley
|Rick Ware Racing
|33
|Josh Bilicki
|Rick Ware Racing
|34
|Brennan Poole
|Premium Motorsports
|35
|Quin Houff
|StarCom Racing
|36
|Timmy Hill
|Motorsports Business Management
|37
|Reed Sorenson
|Spire Motorsports
|38
|Joey Gase
|Petty Ware Racing
|39
|Garrett Smithley
|Tommy Baldwin Racing
|40
|BJ McLeod
|BJ McLeod Motorsports
News of the week
- Zane Smith won the NASCAR Truck Series race Friday for his second career win
- Justin Allgaier ended his winless streak with a win in Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race over Austin Cindric
- NASCAR is officially back to its originally schedule after making up every lost event due to the COVID-19 pandemic
- Corey LaJoie confirmed that he and GoFAS Racing will part ways at the conclusion of the 2020 season.
- Daniel Buttafuoco won the 2020 eNASCAR Heat Pro League championship over Justin Brooks.
Related video
Load comments
About this article
|Series
|NASCAR Cup
|Event
|Dover II
Trending Today
Latest news
What time and channel is the Sunday Dover NASCAR race?
shares
comments