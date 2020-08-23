What time and channel is the Sunday Dover NASCAR race?

What time is the NASCAR race today?

Coverage of the Drydene 311 Race 2 at Dover International Speedway will begin at 4 p.m. EST.

The race will be split into three stages 311 laps (70-115-126) and 301 miles.

Denny Hamlin won Saturday's event with a late-race pass on teammate Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing finished 1-2-3 with Kyle Busch third. Notably, Jimmie Johnson also moved back above the playoff cut line with a top-ten finish as William Byron struggled.

Race: Drydene 311 Race 2

Drydene 311 Race 2 Date: Sunday, August 23, 2020

Sunday, August 23, 2020 Start time: 4 p.m. EST.

4 p.m. EST. Location: Dover International Speedway

What channel is the NASCAR race today?

The race will be broadcasted live on NBC Sports and PRN will carry the radio broadcast.

Due to a field invert, the 20th place finisher from Saturday's race will start from pole position. That puts Matt DiBenedetto and Ryan Newman at the front of the field for Sunday.

TV Channel: NBCSN

NBCSN Streaming: NBC Sports Gold

NBC Sports Gold Radio Station: Performance Racing Network (PRN); SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Drydene 311 Race 2 at Dover Starting Lineup Starting spot Driver Team 1 Matt DiBenedetto Wood Brothers Racing 2 Ryan Newman Roush Fenway Racing 3 Ty Dillon Germain Racing 4 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing 5 Chris Buescher Roush Fenway Racing 6 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing 7 Ryan Blaney Team Penske 8 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing 9 Erik Jones Joe Gibbs Racing 10 Cole Custer Stewart-Haas Racing 11 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing 12 Brad Keselowski Team Penske 13 Joey Logano Team Penske 14 Jimmie Johnson Hendrick Motorsports 15 Clint Bowyer Stewart-Haas Racing 16 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports 17 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing 18 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing 19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing 20 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing 21 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports 22 Matt Kenseth Chip Ganassi Racing 23 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports 24 Christopher Bell Leavine Family Racing 25 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports 26 Bubba Wallace Richard Petty Motorsports 27 John Hunter Nemechek Front Row Motorsports 28 Kurt Busch Chip Ganassi Racing 29 Ryan Preece JTG Daugherty Racing 30 Corey LaJoie Go Fas Racing 31 Daniel Suarez Gaunt Brothers Racing 32 JJ Yeley Rick Ware Racing 33 Josh Bilicki Rick Ware Racing 34 Brennan Poole Premium Motorsports 35 Quin Houff StarCom Racing 36 Timmy Hill Motorsports Business Management 37 Reed Sorenson Spire Motorsports 38 Joey Gase Petty Ware Racing 39 Garrett Smithley Tommy Baldwin Racing 40 BJ McLeod BJ McLeod Motorsports News of the week Zane Smith won the NASCAR Truck Series race Friday for his second career win

Justin Allgaier ended his winless streak with a win in Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race over Austin Cindric

NASCAR is officially back to its originally schedule after making up every lost event due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Corey LaJoie confirmed that he and GoFAS Racing will part ways at the conclusion of the 2020 season.

Daniel Buttafuoco won the 2020 eNASCAR Heat Pro League championship over Justin Brooks.

