Previous / NASCAR stars say 'we lost a crown jewel' as IMS becomes RC race
NASCAR Cup / Indianapolis News

What time and channel is the NASCAR race at Indianapolis?

NASCAR returns to the Brickyard for the first ever Cup Series race utilizing the infield road course.

What time and channel is the NASCAR race at Indianapolis?

Friday, August 13th

5:35 a.m. EST. – NASCAR Xfinity Series practice (NBCSN)

Saturday, August 14th

10:05 a.m. EST. – NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying (NBC Sports App)

11:05 a.m. EST. – Cup practice (NBC Sports App)

4 p.m. EST. – NASCAR Xfinity Series race (NBCSN)

What time is the NASCAR Cup race?

The Cup race will take place Sunday following the IndyCar/Xfinity doubleheader on Saturday. Race day will kick off with qualifying at 9:05 a.m. EST. (CNBC) followed by the race in the early afternoon.

  • Race: Verizon 200 at the Brickyard
  • Date: Sunday, August 15th, 2021
  • Start time: 1 p.m. EST.
  • Location: Indianapolis Motor Speedway 

Kyle Larson enters the race fresh off his fifth win of the 2021 season at Watkins Glen, beating Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott.

Larson and Denny Hamlin are now tied in the regular season standings with just three races remaining before the cutoff. Hamlin remains in search of his first win of the season, which leaves him vulnerable to surprise winners over the next few races.

What channel is the NASCAR race?

  • TV Channel: NBC (TSN in Canada)
  • Radio Station: Performance Racing Network (PRN)
  • Start time: 1 pm EST.
  • Location: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

This week, Max Papis announced his return to NASCAR competition, only to be sidelined by COVID-19. J.J. Yeley will replace him in the Rick Ware Racing No. 17 Xfinity entry.

