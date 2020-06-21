NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup / Talladega / Breaking news

What time and channel is the Talladega NASCAR race today?

shares
comments
What time and channel is the Talladega NASCAR race today?
Jun 21, 2020, 5:37 PM

NASCAR heads to its largest track -- Talladega Superspeedway -- for its first superspeedway race since February's Daytona 500.

What time is the NASCAR race today?

The young guns ruled at Talladega in 2019 with Chase Elliott winning the Spring race and Ryan Blaney narrowly beating out Ryan Newman for the win in the fall race.

Drew Dollar scored his first career ARCA win in Saturday's race before an action-packed Xfinity Series race where Justin Haley led a Kaulig Racing 1-2 finish for the victory.

  • Race: GEICO 500
  • Date: Sunday, June 21, 2020
  • Start time: 3 p.m. EST.
  • Location: Talladega Superspeedway

Kevin Harvick continues to lead the championship standings, but Elliott has closed to within ten points after his second-place finish to Denny Hamlin at Homestead last weekend.

Read Also:

What channel is the NASCAR race today?

The race will be broadcasted live on FOX and MRN will carry the radio broadcast. It is 500 miles, 188 laps.

This week, NASCAR announced three new entries into its prestigious Hall of Fame in 2021. Highlighting the list is Dale Earnhardt Jr., Red Farmer and Mike Stefanik.

The lineup is based on a random draw divided into groups from the owner's standings, just as the series did for its return race at Darlington Raceway. Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin will lead the field to the green flag.

  • TV Channel: FOX (TSN in Canada)
  • Streaming: Fox Sports Go
  • Radio Station: Motor Racing Network (MRN)
  • Start time: 3 p.m. EST.
  • Location: Talladega Super Speedway

NASCAR GEICO 500 Starting Lineup

Pos. Driver Team
1 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing
2 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing
3 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing
4 Jimmie Johnson Hendrick Motorsports
5 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing
6 Brad Keselowski Team Penske
7 Kurt Busch Chip Ganassi Racing
8 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports
9 Joey Logano Team Penske
10 Clint Bowyer Stewart-Haas Racing
11 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports
12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske
13 Matt Kenseth Chip Ganassi Racing
14 Ryan Newman Roush Fenway Racing
15 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing
16 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing
17 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing
18 Erik Jones Joe Gibbs Racing
19 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports
20 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing
21 Chris Buescher Roush Fenway Racing
22 John Hunter Nemechek Front Row Motorsports
23 Matt DiBenedetto Wood Brothers Racing
24 Bubba Wallace Richard Petty Motorsports
25 Corey LaJoie Go Fas Racing
26 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports
27 Brennan Poole Premium Motorsports
28 Cole Custer Stewart-Haas Racing
29 Gray Gaulding Rick Ware Racing
30 BJ McLeod Spire Motorsports
31 Ryan Preece JTG Daugherty Racing
32 Quin Houff StarCom Racing
33 Ty Dillon Germain Racing
34 JJ Yeley Rick Ware Racing
35 Christopher Bell Leavine Family Racing
36 Joey Gase Petty Ware Racing
37 Daniel Suarez Gaunt Brothers Racing
38 Timmy Hill Motorsports Business Management
39 Brendan Gaughan Beard Motorsports
40 Garrett Smithley B.J. McLeod Motorsports
Starting spot Driver Team
1 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing
2 Joey Logano Team Penske
3 Brad Keselowski Team Penske
4 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing
5 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports
6 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing
7 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing
8 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports
9 Jimmie Johnson Hendrick Motorsports
10 Kurt Busch Chip Ganassi Racing
11 Ryan Blaney Team Penske
12 Clint Bowyer Stewart-Haas Racing
13 Chris Buescher Roush Fenway Racing
14 Ryan Newman Roush Fenway Racing
15 Erik Jones Joe Gibbs Racing
16 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing
17 Bubba Wallace Richard Petty Motorsports
18 John Hunter Nemechek Front Row Motorsports
19 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing
20 Matt Kenseth Chip Ganassi Racing
21 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing
22 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports
23 Matt DiBenedetto Wood Brothers Racing
24 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing
25 JJ Yeley Rick Ware Racing
26 Corey LaJoie Go Fas Racing
27 Josh Bilicki Rick Ware Racing
28 Brennan Poole Premium Motorsports
29 Joey Gase Petty Ware Racing
30 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports
31 Quin Houff StarCom Racing
32 Ty Dillon Germain Racing
33 Ryan Preece JTG Daugherty Racing
34 BJ McLeod Spire Motorsports
35 Cole Custer Stewart-Haas Racing
36 Christopher Bell Leavine Family Racing
37 Daniel Suarez Gaunt Brothers Racing
38 Timmy Hill Motorsports Business Management

NASCAR 2020 Revised Schedule

NASCAR revealed last week that the All-Star Race would move from Charlotte Motor Speedway to Bristol Motor Speedway for the first time. Additionally, the Charlotte ARCA race has been moved to Kentucly.

DATE TRACK SERIES DISTANCE NETWORK START (ET)
Friday, June 26 Pocono ARCA Menards 200 mi FS1 6 p.m.
Saturday, June 27 Pocono Gander Trucks 150 mi FS1 12:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 27 Pocono Cup 325 mi FOX 3:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 28 Pocono Xfinity 225 mi FS1 12:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 28 Pocono Cup 350 mi FS1 4 p.m.
Saturday, July 4 Indianapolis Xfinity 151 mi NBC 3 p.m.
Sunday, July 5 Indianapolis Cup 400 mi NBC 4 p.m.
Thursday, July 9 Kentucky Xfinity 200 mi FS1 8 p.m.
Friday, July 10 Kentucky Xfinity 300 mi FS1 8 p.m.
Saturday, July 11 Kentucky ARCA Menards -- FS1 --
Saturday, July 11 Kentucky Gander Trucks 225 mi FS1 1 p.m.
Sunday, July 12 Kentucky Cup 400 mi FS1 2:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 15 Charlotte ARCA Menards 150 mi FS1 4 p.m.
Wednesday, July 15 Charlotte Cup (All-Star Open) TBA FS1 7 p.m.
Wednesday, July 15 Charlotte Cup (All-Star Race) TBA FS1 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 18 Texas Xfinity 300 mi NBCSN 3 p.m.
Saturday, July 18 Texas Gander Trucks 250 mi FS1 8 p.m.
Sunday, July 19 Texas Cup 501 mi NBCSN 3 p.m.
Thursday, July 23 Kansas Cup 400 mi NBCSN 7:30 p.m.
Friday, July 24 Kansas Gander Trucks 200 mi FS1 7 p.m.
Friday, July 24 Kansas ARCA Menards 150 mi FS1 10 p.m.
Saturday, July 25 Kansas Gander Trucks 200 mi FS1 1:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 25 Kansas Xfinity 250 mi NBCSN 5 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 2 New Hampshire Cup 318 mi NBCSN 3 p.m.
Stewart-Haas, Penske employees test positive for COVID-19

Stewart-Haas, Penske employees test positive for COVID-19
