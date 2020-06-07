NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup / Atlanta / Preview

What time and channel is the Atlanta NASCAR race today?

shares
comments
What time and channel is the Atlanta NASCAR race today?
Jun 7, 2020, 1:48 PM

NASCAR heads to Georgia for a triple-header weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway, culminating with the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 on Sunday.

What time is the NASCAR race today?

The Cup Series caps off a triple-header weekend with the Xfinity and Truck Series both racing on Saturday. Grant Enfinger (Trucks) and A.J. Allmendinger (Xfinity) took the checkered flag in those events.

  • Race: Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500
  • Date: Sunday, June 7, 2020
  • Start time: 3 p.m. EST.
  • Location: Atlanta Motor Speedway

NASCAR leaves Bristol Motor Speedway where Brad Keselowski earned his second win of the 2020 season after late-race contact between Chase Elliott and Joey Logano.

Kevin Harvick leads the championship standings.

Read Also:

What channel is the NASCAR race tonight?

The race will be broadcasted live on Fox Sports 1 and PRN will carry the radio broadcast.

The lineup is based on a random draw divided into groups from the owner's standings, just as the series did for its return race at Darlington Raceway. Chase Elliott and Aric Almirola will share the front row.

  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (TSN in Canada)
  • Streaming: Fox Sports Go
  • Radio Station: Performance Racing Network (PRN)
  • Start time: 3 pm EST.
  • Location: Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 Starting Lineup

Starting spot Driver Team
1 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports
2 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing
3 Joey Logano Team Penske
4 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing
5 Clint Bowyer Stewart-Haas Racing
6 Brad Keselowski Team Penske
7 Ryan Blaney Team Penske
8 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports
9 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing
10 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing
11 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing
12 Kurt Busch Chip Ganassi Racing
13 Chris Buescher Roush Fenway Racing
14 Erik Jones Joe Gibbs Racing
15 Jimmie Johnson Hendrick Motorsports
16 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing
17 Ryan Newman Roush Fenway Racing
18 John Hunter Nemechek Front Row Motorsports
19 Matt Kenseth Chip Ganassi Racing
20 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports
21 Matt DiBenedetto Wood Brothers Racing
22 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing
23 Bubba Wallace Richard Petty Motorsports
24 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing
25 Corey LaJoie Go Fas Racing
26 Joey Gase Petty Ware Racing
27 Christopher Bell Leavine Family Racing
28 Ty Dillon Germain Racing
29 Ryan Preece JTG Daugherty Racing
30 JJ Yeley Spire Motorsports
31 Cole Custer Stewart-Haas Racing
32 Josh Bilicki Rick Ware Racing
33 Brennan Poole Premium Motorsports
34 Garrett Smithley Rick Ware Racing
35 Quin Houff StarCom Racing
36 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports
37 Daniel Suarez Gaunt Brothers Racing
38 Timmy Hill Motorsports Business Management
39 B.J. McLeod B.J. McLeod Motorsports
40 Reed Sorenson Tommy Baldwin Racing

NASCAR 2020 Revised Schedule

DATE               TRACK             SERIES                        DISTANCE        NET      START (ET)

Wed,June 10     Martinsville        Cup                              263 mi              FS1      7:00 PM

Sat, June 13      Miami              Gander Trucks              201 mi              FS1      12:30 PM

Sat, June 13      Miami               Xfinity                           250 mi              FOX     3:30 PM

Sun, June 14     Miami               Xfinity                           250 mi              FS1      12:00 PM

Sun,June 14      Miami               Cup                              400 mi              FOX     3:30 PM

Sat, June 20      Talladega          ARCA                           202 mi              FS1      2:00 PM

Sat, June 20      Talladega          Xfinity                           300 mi              FS1      5:30 PM

Sun,June 21      Talladega          Cup                              500  mi             FOX     3:00 PM

This week, NASCAR released more of its revised schedule, detailing events planned until early August.

DATE TRACK SERIES DISTANCE NETWORK START (ET)
Friday, June 26 Pocono ARCA Menards 200 mi FS1 6 p.m.
Saturday, June 27 Pocono Gander Trucks 150 mi FS1 12:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 27 Pocono Cup 325 mi FOX 3:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 28 Pocono Xfinity 225 mi FS1 12:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 28 Pocono Cup 350 mi FS1 4 p.m.
Saturday, July 4 Indianapolis Xfinity 151 mi NBC 3 p.m.
Sunday, July 5 Indianapolis Cup 400 mi NBC 4 p.m.
Thursday, July 9 Kentucky Xfinity 200 mi FS1 8 p.m.
Friday, July 10 Kentucky Xfinity 300 mi FS1 8 p.m.
Saturday, July 11 Kentucky Gander Trucks 225 mi FS1 1 p.m.
Sunday, July 12 Kentucky Cup 400 mi FS1 2:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 15 Charlotte ARCA Menards 150 mi FS1 4 p.m.
Wednesday, July 15 Charlotte Cup (All-Star Open) TBA FS1 7 p.m.
Wednesday, July 15 Charlotte Cup (All-Star Race) TBA FS1 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 18 Texas Xfinity 300 mi NBCSN 3 p.m.
Saturday, July 18 Texas Gander Trucks 250 mi FS1 8 p.m.
Sunday, July 19 Texas Cup 501 mi NBCSN 3 p.m.
Thursday, July 23 Kansas Cup 400 mi NBCSN 7:30 p.m.
Friday, July 24 Kansas Gander Trucks 200 mi FS1 7 p.m.
Friday, July 24 Kansas ARCA Menards 150 mi FS1 10 p.m.
Saturday, July 25 Kansas Gander Trucks 200 mi FS1 1:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 25 Kansas Xfinity 250 mi NBCSN 5 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 2 New Hampshire Cup 318 mi NBCSN 3 p.m.
Next article
Johnson: "I've been trying to find my voice" on social unrest

Previous article

Johnson: "I've been trying to find my voice" on social unrest
Load comments

25m

