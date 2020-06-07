What time and channel is the Atlanta NASCAR race today?
NASCAR heads to Georgia for a triple-header weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway, culminating with the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 on Sunday.
What time is the NASCAR race today?
The Cup Series caps off a triple-header weekend with the Xfinity and Truck Series both racing on Saturday. Grant Enfinger (Trucks) and A.J. Allmendinger (Xfinity) took the checkered flag in those events.
- Race: Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500
- Date: Sunday, June 7, 2020
- Start time: 3 p.m. EST.
- Location: Atlanta Motor Speedway
NASCAR leaves Bristol Motor Speedway where Brad Keselowski earned his second win of the 2020 season after late-race contact between Chase Elliott and Joey Logano.
Kevin Harvick leads the championship standings.
What channel is the NASCAR race tonight?
The race will be broadcasted live on Fox Sports 1 and PRN will carry the radio broadcast.
The lineup is based on a random draw divided into groups from the owner's standings, just as the series did for its return race at Darlington Raceway. Chase Elliott and Aric Almirola will share the front row.
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (TSN in Canada)
- Streaming: Fox Sports Go
- Radio Station: Performance Racing Network (PRN)
NASCAR Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 Starting Lineup
|Starting spot
|Driver
|Team
|1
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|2
|Aric Almirola
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|3
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|4
|Kyle Busch
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|5
|Clint Bowyer
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|Team Penske
|7
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|8
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|9
|Kevin Harvick
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|10
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|11
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|12
|Kurt Busch
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|13
|Chris Buescher
|Roush Fenway Racing
|14
|Erik Jones
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|15
|Jimmie Johnson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|16
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|17
|Ryan Newman
|Roush Fenway Racing
|18
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Front Row Motorsports
|19
|Matt Kenseth
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|20
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|21
|Matt DiBenedetto
|Wood Brothers Racing
|22
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|Richard Petty Motorsports
|24
|Tyler Reddick
|Richard Childress Racing
|25
|Corey LaJoie
|Go Fas Racing
|26
|Joey Gase
|Petty Ware Racing
|27
|Christopher Bell
|Leavine Family Racing
|28
|Ty Dillon
|Germain Racing
|29
|Ryan Preece
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|30
|JJ Yeley
|Spire Motorsports
|31
|Cole Custer
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|32
|Josh Bilicki
|Rick Ware Racing
|33
|Brennan Poole
|Premium Motorsports
|34
|Garrett Smithley
|Rick Ware Racing
|35
|Quin Houff
|StarCom Racing
|36
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|37
|Daniel Suarez
|Gaunt Brothers Racing
|38
|Timmy Hill
|Motorsports Business Management
|39
|B.J. McLeod
|B.J. McLeod Motorsports
|40
|Reed Sorenson
|Tommy Baldwin Racing
NASCAR 2020 Revised Schedule
DATE TRACK SERIES DISTANCE NET START (ET)
Wed,June 10 Martinsville Cup 263 mi FS1 7:00 PM
Sat, June 13 Miami Gander Trucks 201 mi FS1 12:30 PM
Sat, June 13 Miami Xfinity 250 mi FOX 3:30 PM
Sun, June 14 Miami Xfinity 250 mi FS1 12:00 PM
Sun,June 14 Miami Cup 400 mi FOX 3:30 PM
Sat, June 20 Talladega ARCA 202 mi FS1 2:00 PM
Sat, June 20 Talladega Xfinity 300 mi FS1 5:30 PM
Sun,June 21 Talladega Cup 500 mi FOX 3:00 PM
This week, NASCAR released more of its revised schedule, detailing events planned until early August.
|DATE
|TRACK
|SERIES
|DISTANCE
|NETWORK
|START (ET)
|Friday, June 26
|Pocono
|ARCA Menards
|200 mi
|FS1
|6 p.m.
|Saturday, June 27
|Pocono
|Gander Trucks
|150 mi
|FS1
|12:30 p.m.
|Saturday, June 27
|Pocono
|Cup
|325 mi
|FOX
|3:30 p.m.
|Sunday, June 28
|Pocono
|Xfinity
|225 mi
|FS1
|12:30 p.m.
|Sunday, June 28
|Pocono
|Cup
|350 mi
|FS1
|4 p.m.
|Saturday, July 4
|Indianapolis
|Xfinity
|151 mi
|NBC
|3 p.m.
|Sunday, July 5
|Indianapolis
|Cup
|400 mi
|NBC
|4 p.m.
|Thursday, July 9
|Kentucky
|Xfinity
|200 mi
|FS1
|8 p.m.
|Friday, July 10
|Kentucky
|Xfinity
|300 mi
|FS1
|8 p.m.
|Saturday, July 11
|Kentucky
|Gander Trucks
|225 mi
|FS1
|1 p.m.
|Sunday, July 12
|Kentucky
|Cup
|400 mi
|FS1
|2:30 p.m.
|Wednesday, July 15
|Charlotte
|ARCA Menards
|150 mi
|FS1
|4 p.m.
|Wednesday, July 15
|Charlotte
|Cup (All-Star Open)
|TBA
|FS1
|7 p.m.
|Wednesday, July 15
|Charlotte
|Cup (All-Star Race)
|TBA
|FS1
|8:30 p.m.
|Saturday, July 18
|Texas
|Xfinity
|300 mi
|NBCSN
|3 p.m.
|Saturday, July 18
|Texas
|Gander Trucks
|250 mi
|FS1
|8 p.m.
|Sunday, July 19
|Texas
|Cup
|501 mi
|NBCSN
|3 p.m.
|Thursday, July 23
|Kansas
|Cup
|400 mi
|NBCSN
|7:30 p.m.
|Friday, July 24
|Kansas
|Gander Trucks
|200 mi
|FS1
|7 p.m.
|Friday, July 24
|Kansas
|ARCA Menards
|150 mi
|FS1
|10 p.m.
|Saturday, July 25
|Kansas
|Gander Trucks
|200 mi
|FS1
|1:30 p.m.
|Saturday, July 25
|Kansas
|Xfinity
|250 mi
|NBCSN
|5 p.m.
|Sunday, Aug. 2
|New Hampshire
|Cup
|318 mi
|NBCSN
|3 p.m.
About this article
|Series
|NASCAR Cup
|Event
|Atlanta