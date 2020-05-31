NASCAR Cup
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Bristol / Preview

What time and channel is the Bristol NASCAR race today?

shares
comments
What time and channel is the Bristol NASCAR race today?
May 31, 2020, 12:58 PM

NASCAR heads to Bristol Motor Speedway for its first short track race of the 2020 season. Here's what time it's running and how to watch the Supermarket Heroes 500, presented by Food City.

What time is the NASCAR race tonight? 

The Xfinity Series race, originally scheduled for Saturday, has been moved to Monday at 7 p.m. ET. Sunday's Cup race will 500 laps (266.5 miles) with stages ending at Lap 125, 250 and 500.

Coverage starts at 3:30 p.m. EST. with the green flag scheduled to wave at 3:53 p.m. EST. Tennessee state Governor Bill Lee will give the command to start engines

  • Race: Food City Presents the Supermarket Heroes 500
  • Date: Sunday, May 31st, 2020
  • Start time: 3:30 p.m. EST.
  • Location: Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR leaves Charlotte Motor Speedway where Brad Keselowski won the Coca Cola 600 and Chase Elliott claimed the checkered flag in the second race of the week at CMS. Denny Hamlin finished second in that race and Ryan Blaney third.

Hamlin is the most recent winner at Bristol, beating out Matt DiBenedetto in a thrilling finish last August.

Kevin Harvick enters this weekend's event with the championship lead, just 14 points clear of Joey Logano.

Read Also:

What channel is the NASCAR race tonight?

The race will be broadcasted live on Fox Sports 1 and PRN will carry the radio broadcast.

The lineup is based on a random draw divided into groups from the owner's standings, just as the series did for its return race at Darlington Raceway. Fellow Ford drivers Brad Keselowski and Aric Almirola will share the front row.

  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (TSN in Canada)
  • Streaming: Fox Sports Go
  • Radio Station: Performance Racing Network (PRN)
  • Start time: 3:30 pm EST.
  • Location: Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR Supermarket Heroes 500 Starting Lineup

Cla # Driver Manufacturer
1 2 Brad Keselowski Ford
2 10 Aric Almirola Ford
3 22 Joey Logano Ford
4 12

Ryan Blaney

 Ford
5 19 Martin Truex Jr.

Toyota
6 9 Chase Elliott Chevrolet
7 18 Kyle Busch Toyota
8 4 Kevin Harvick Ford
9 21 Matt DiBenedetto Ford
10 11 Denny Hamlin Toyota
11 88 Alex Bowman Chevrolet
12 1 Kurt Busch Chevrolet
13 24 William Byron Chevrolet
14 42 Matt Kenseth Chevrolet
15 20 Erik Jones Toyota
16 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet
17 6 Ryan Newman Ford
18 38 John Hunter Nemechek Ford
19 17 Chris Buescher Ford
20 3 Austin Dillon Chevrolet
21 8 Tyler Reddick Chevrolet
22 41 Cole Custer Ford
23 14 Clint Bowyer Ford
24 48 Jimmie Johnson Chevrolet
25 34 Michael McDowell Ford
26 53 Bayley Currey Chevrolet
27 51 Joey Gase Chevrolet
28 00 Quinn Houff Chevrolet
29 13 Ty Dillon Chevrolet
30 27 Gray Gaulding Ford
31 77 Garrett Smithley Chevrolet
32 32 Corey LaJoie Ford
33 37 Ryan Preece Chevrolet
34 15 Brennan Poole Chevrolet
35 95 Christopher Bell Toyota
36 43 Bubba Wallace Chevrolet
37 96 Daniel Suarez Toyota
38 66 Timmy Hill Toyota
39 78 BJ McLeod Chevrolet
40 7 JJ Yeley Chevrolet

NASCAR 2020 Revised Schedule

DATE               TRACK             SERIES                        DISTANCE        NET      START (ET)

Sun, May 31      Bristol               Cup                              266 mi              FS1      3:30 PM

Mon, June 1      Bristol               Xfinity                           160 mi              FS1      7:00 PM

Sat, June 6       Atlanta              Gander Trucks              200 mi              FS1      1:00 PM

Sat, June 6       Atlanta              Xfinity                           251 mi              FOX     4:30 PM

Sun, June 7      Atlanta              Cup                              500 mi              FOX     3:00 PM

Wed,June 10     Martinsville        Cup                              263 mi              FS1      7:00 PM

Sat, June 13      Miami              Gander Trucks              201 mi              FS1      12:30 PM

Sat, June 13      Miami               Xfinity                           250 mi              FOX     3:30 PM

Sun, June 14     Miami               Xfinity                           250 mi              FS1      12:00 PM

Sun,June 14      Miami               Cup                              400 mi              FOX     3:30 PM

Sat, June 20      Talladega          ARCA                           202 mi              FS1      2:00 PM

Sat, June 20      Talladega          Xfinity                           300 mi              FS1      5:30 PM

Sun,June 21      Talladega          Cup                              500  mi             FOX     3:00 PM

