NASCAR Cup
Darlington
17 May
-
17 May
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
20 May
-
20 May
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
23 May
-
24 May
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 May
-
27 May
Race in
07 Hours
:
55 Minutes
:
34 Seconds
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
1 day
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
8 days
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
12 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
15 days
NASCAR Cup
Chicagoland
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
22 days
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
29 days
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
36 days
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
09 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
42 days
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
50 days
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
71 days
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
78 days
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
85 days
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
91 days
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
101 days
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
105 days
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
112 days
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
120 days
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
127 days
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
134 days
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
141 days
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
148 days
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
155 days
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
162 days
NASCAR Cup / Charlotte II / Preview

What time and channel is the NASCAR race today? How to watch the Alsco Uniforms 500

May 27, 2020

NASCAR's four consecutive days at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway concludes with a 500km (310 mile) race Wednesday evening. Here's what time it's running and how to watch the event.

What time is the NASCAR race today? How to watch the Alsco Uniforms 500(k)

The race will go green at 8:25 p.m. EST. Should the event be postponed due to weather, it will be rescheduled for noon Thursday. 

This will conclude four days at CMS which started with NASCAR's longest race -- the Coca Cola 600, won by Brad Keselowski. Jimmie Johnson finished second, but was later disqualified after failing post-race inspection.

Denny Hamlin has also been handed a significant penalty after ballast fell out of his car during the pace laps for the 600. His crew chief, car chief and engineer have all be been suspended for the next four Cup races.

On Monday, Kyle Busch pulled off a last-lap pass on Austin Cindric to win the Xfinity Series race. But on Tuesday, Busch's impressive win streak in the Truck Series (which dates back to 2018) ended with a second-place finish as Chase Elliott collected the $100,000 bounty for any Cup driver who could end his dominance. 

Read Also:

What channel is the NASCAR race today?

The race will be broadcasted live on Fox Sports 1, and will remain on FS1 should rain showers force the event to be postponed to Thursday.

It will be NASCAR's second consecutive week with a midweek Cup race. The lineup is based on a field invert from the results of the Coke 600. William Byron, who finished 20th, will start from pole.

This race is a makeup date for the races that lost their races due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced NASCAR to suspend their season for two months. Charlotte will join Darlington Raceway as just the second track since 1981 to hold three Cup races in a single year.

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (TSN in Canada)

Streaming: Fox Sports Go

Radio Station: Performance Racing Network (PRN)

Start time: 8pm EST.

Location: Charlotte Motor Speedway

The bounty on Kyle Busch remains as Truck Series resumes

