What time and channel is the Texas NASCAR race today?

What time is the NASCAR race today?

Coverage of the O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 will begin at 3 p.m. EST. with the green flag flying at 3:17 p.m. EST.

The race will be split into three stages 334 laps (105-105-124) and 500 miles. Denny Hamlin is the defending winner.

Race: Texas Motor Speedway

Texas Motor Speedway Date: Sunday, July 19, 2020

Sunday, July 19, 2020 Start time: 3:30 p.m. EST.

3:30 p.m. EST. Location: Texas Motor Speedway

Kyle Busch nearly swept Saturday's activities, winning both the Xfinity and Truck Series races at TMS. However, he was later stripped of the NXS win after failing post-race inspection, which was inherited by Austin Cindric.

What channel is the NASCAR race today?

The race will be broadcasted live on NBC Sports and PRN will carry the radio broadcast. The race, normally run in the spring, was rescheduled following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stewart-Haas Racing's Aric Almirola drew pole position with Team Penske's Ryan Blaney alongside.

TV Channel: NBCSN

NBCSN Streaming: NBC Sports Gold

NBC Sports Gold Radio Station: Performance Racing Network (PRN); SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Performance Racing Network (PRN); SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Start time: 3:30 p.m. EST.

3:30 p.m. EST. Location: Texas Motor Speedway

O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 Starting Lineup Starting spot Driver Team 1 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing 2 Ryan Blaney Team Penske 3 Kurt Busch Chip Ganassi Racing 4 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing 5 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing 6 Brad Keselowski Team Penske 7 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing 8 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports 9 Joey Logano Team Penske 10 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing 11 Matt DiBenedetto Wood Brothers Racing 12 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports 13 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing 14 Bubba Wallace Richard Petty Motorsports 15 Ryan Newman Roush Fenway Racing 16 Chris Buescher Roush Fenway Racing 17 Clint Bowyer Stewart-Haas Racing 18 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports 19 Cole Custer Stewart-Haas Racing 20 Jimmie Johnson Hendrick Motorsports 21 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing 22 Matt Kenseth Chip Ganassi Racing 23 Erik Jones Joe Gibbs Racing 24 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing 25 Ryan Preece JTG Daugherty Racing 26 Quin Houff StarCom Racing 27 Josh Bilicki Rick Ware Racing 28 John Hunter Nemechek Front Row Motorsports 29 Gray Gaulding Rick Ware Racing 30 Ty Dillon Germain Racing 31 Joey Gase Petty Ware Racing 32 Brennan Poole Premium Motorsports 33 Christopher Bell Leavine Family Racing 34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports 35 JJ Yeley Spire Motorsports 36 Corey LaJoie Go Fas Racing 37 Daniel Suarez Gaunt Brothers Racing 38 Timmy Hill Motorsports Business Management 39 BJ McLeod BJ McLeod Motorsports 40 Reed Sorenson Tommy Baldwin Racing What is the revised schedule for NASCAR in 2020?

NASCAR released more of their schedule last week, cancelling the Watkins Glen Cup race and adding a tripleheader weekend at the Daytona International Speedway road course for the very first time