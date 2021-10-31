Tickets Subscribe
NASCAR Cup / Martinsville II Preview

What time and channel is the NASCAR playoffs at Martinsville

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs will decide the final four drivers who will fight for the championship in Sunday's cutoff race at Martinsville Speedway.

What time is the NASCAR race?

The eight remaining drivers in the playoff field will be cut in half as NASCAR takes on its oldest active short track in a Halloween race to make the Championship 4.

  • Race: Xfinity 500
  • Date: Sunday, October 31st, 2021
  • Start time: 2 p.m. EST.
  • Location: Martinsville Speedway

Martin Truex Jr. has won three of the last four Cup races at Martinsville, and with his place in the final four not yet certain, another victory on Sunday would guarantee him a chance at a second NCS title. But statistically speaking, his JGR teammate Denny Hamlin is the best active driver at the Virginia short track. Hamlin has five wins there and a series-leading average finish of 9.7.

Read Also:

What channel is the NASCAR race?

  • TV Channel: NBC (TSN in Canada)
  • Radio Station: Motor Racing Network (MRN)
  • Green flag: 2:12 pm EST.
  • Location: Martinsville Speedway
  • Stages: 130-130-240 (500 laps)

NASCAR Martinsville Starting Lineup

Start pos. Driver Team
1 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports
2 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports
3 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing
4 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing
5 Joey Logano Team Penske
6 Brad Keselowski Team Penske
7 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing
8 Ryan Blaney Team Penske
9 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing
10 Kurt Busch Chip Ganassi Racing
11 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports
12 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing
13 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports
14 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing
15 Chris Buescher Roush Fenway Racing
16 Ross Chastain Chip Ganassi Racing
17 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing
18 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing
19 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports
20 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing
21 Matt DiBenedetto Wood Brothers Racing
22 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing
23 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing
24 Cole Custer Stewart-Haas Racing
25 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing
26 Ryan Preece JTG Daugherty Racing
27 Ryan Newman Roush Fenway Racing
28 Erik Jones Richard Petty Motorsports
29 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports
30 BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsports
31 Cody Ware Petty Ware Racing
32 Anthony Alfredo Front Row Motorsports
33 Josh Bilicki Rick Ware Racing
34 Joey Gase Rick Ware Racing
35 Justin Haley Spire Motorsports
36 Quin Houff StarCom Racing
37 Garrett Smithley Rick Ware Racing
38 Timmy Hill Motorsports Business Management

 

