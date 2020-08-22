NASCAR Cup
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Preview

What time and channel is the Saturday Dover NASCAR race?

shares
comments
What time and channel is the Saturday Dover NASCAR race?

The end of the regular season draws near as NASCAR heads to the Monster Mile for a doubleheader race weekend.

What time is the NASCAR race today?

Coverage of the Drydene 311 Race 1 at Dover International Speedway will begin at 4 p.m. EST.

The race will be split into three stages 311 laps (70-115-126) and 301 miles. Kyle Larson is the most recent race winner at the Monster Mile.

  • Race: Drydene 311 Race 1
  • Date: Sunday, August 22, 2020
  • Start time: 4 p.m. EST.
  • Location: Dover International Speedway

Read Also:

What channel is the NASCAR race today?

The race will be broadcasted live on NBC Sports and PRN will carry the radio broadcast. 

NASCAR no longer utilizes a random draw to decide the starting lineup, but a performance-based metric that puts Daytona RC winner Chase Elliott on pole this week.

  • TV Channel: NBCSN
  • Streaming: NBC Sports Gold
  • Radio Station: Performance Racing Network (PRN); SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
  • Start time: 4 p.m. EST.
  • Location: Dover International Speedway

Drydene 311 Race 1 at Dover Starting Lineup

Pos. Driver Car No.
1 Chase Elliott 9
2 Denny Hamlin 11
3 Martin Truex Jr. 19
4 Clint Bowyer 14
5 Joey Logano 22
6 Jimmie Johnson 48
7 Brad Keselowski 2
8 William Byron 24
9 Kurt Busch 1
10 Kevin Harvick 4
11 Alex Bowman 88
12 Chris Buescher 17
13 Erik Jones 20
14 Matt DiBenedetto 21
15 Michael McDowell 34
16 Tyler Reddick 8
17 Aric Almirola 10
18 Christopher Bell 95
19 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47
20 Ryan Blaney 12
21 Cole Custer 41
22 Kyle Busch 18
23 Ryan Newman 6
24 Bubba Wallace 43
25 Ty Dillon 13
26 Matt Kenseth 42
27 Ryan Preece 37
28 Daniel Suarez 96
29 Corey LaJoie 32
30 Brennan Poole 15
31 John Hunter Nemechek 38
32 Austin Dillon 3
33 Timmy Hill 66
34 JJ Yeley 27
35 Quin Houff 00
36 Reed Sorenson 77
37 Josh Bilicki 53
38 Joey Gase 51
39 Garrett Smithley 7
40 BJ McLeod 78

News of the week

  • Dover will host a doubleheader for both the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series this weekend. The Truck Series ran their lone event Friday evening, won by Zane Smith.
  • Austin Dillon is also returning to the seas of the No. 3 car this week after missing a race due to COVID-19.
  • Kyle Larson formally requested reinstatement to NASCAR after being suspended earlier this year for using a racial slur
  • Corey LaJoie confirmed that he and GoFAS Racing will part ways at the conclusion of the 2020 season.
  • Daniel Buttafuoco won the 2020 eNASCAR Heat Pro League championship over Justin Brooks.

 

Related video

NASCAR's Austin Dillon medically cleared to race at Dover

Previous article

NASCAR's Austin Dillon medically cleared to race at Dover
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup

