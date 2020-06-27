What time and channel is Saturday's Pocono NASCAR race?
Pocono Raceway hosts a doubleheader this weekend with a 325-mile Cup race Saturday and a 350-mile Cup race Sunday.
What time is the NASCAR race today?
Saturday's race, should it go on despite showers in the area, will go green at 3:54 p.m. EST. Should today's Cup race be postponed, it will run at Noon on Monday.
- Race: Pocono Organics 325
- Date: Saturday, June 27, 2020
- Start time: 3:30 p.m. EST.
- Location: Pocono Raceway
Kevin Harvick continues to lead the championship standings entering the Pocono race weekend, 23 points clear of Joey Logano and 25 points ahead of Talladega winner Ryan Blaney.
Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin swept the 2019 Pocono races for Joe Gibbs Racing. In fact, the last driver beyond JGR to win at the 'Tricky Triangle' was Blaney in 2017 when he defeated Busch for his first ever NCS victory.
Ty Gibbs dominated Friday's ARCA race at the speedway, earning his third career win in the series.
What channel is the NASCAR race today?
The race will be broadcasted live on FOX and MRN will carry the radio broadcast. It is 325 miles, 130 laps with stages of 35-52-53.
This week, NASCAR and the FBI concluded their investigations into a noose found in Bubba Wallace's garage stall, ascertaining that it was a garage pull-down rope fashioned in the style of a noose. However, it has been there since October, 2019 and no crime was committed.
The lineup is based on a random draw divided into groups from the owner's standings, just as the series did for its return race at Darlington Raceway. Two Ford drivers will share the front row with Aric Almirola on pole and Talladega winner Blaney starting alongside.
- TV Channel: FOX (TSN in Canada)
- Streaming: Fox Sports Go
- Radio Station: Motor Racing Network (MRN); SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
- Start time: 3:30 p.m. EST.
- Location: Pocono Raceway
What is the starting lineup for the NASCAR Pocono Organics 325?
|Starting spot
|Driver
|Team
|1
|Aric Almirola
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|2
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|3
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|4
|Kyle Busch
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|5
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|6
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|7
|Kurt Busch
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|8
|Brad Keselowski
|Team Penske
|9
|Kevin Harvick
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|10
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|11
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|12
|Jimmie Johnson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|13
|Ryan Newman
|Roush Fenway Racing
|14
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|15
|Tyler Reddick
|Richard Childress Racing
|16
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|17
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|18
|Clint Bowyer
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|19
|Erik Jones
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|20
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Front Row Motorsports
|21
|Matt DiBenedetto
|Wood Brothers Racing
|22
|Matt Kenseth
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|Richard Petty Motorsports
|24
|Chris Buescher
|Roush Fenway Racing
|25
|Cole Custer
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|26
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|27
|Brennan Poole
|Premium Motorsports
|28
|Joey Gase
|Petty Ware Racing
|29
|Corey LaJoie
|Go Fas Racing
|30
|Ryan Preece
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|31
|Garrett Smithley
|Rick Ware Racing
|32
|Quin Houff
|StarCom Racing
|33
|JJ Yeley
|Rick Ware Racing
|34
|Ty Dillon
|Germain Racing
|35
|James Davison
|Spire Motorsports
|36
|Christopher Bell
|Leavin Family Racing
|37
|Daniel Suarez
|Gaunt Brothers Racing
|38
|Timmy Hill
|Motorsports Business Management
|39
|BJ McLeod
|BJ McLeod Motorsports
|40
|Josh Bilicki
|Tommy Baldwin Racing
What is the revised schedule for NASCAR in 2020?
Saturday's NASCAR Truck Series race was postponed due to rain, setting up a triple-header for Sunday with all three series.
|DATE
|TRACK
|SERIES
|DISTANCE
|NETWORK
|START (ET)
|(Postponed) Sunday, June 27
|Pocono
|Gander Trucks
|150 mi
|FS1
|9:30 a.m.
|Saturday, June 27
|Pocono
|Cup
|325 mi
|FOX
|3:30 p.m.
|Sunday, June 28
|Pocono
|Xfinity
|225 mi
|FS1
|12:30 p.m.
|Sunday, June 28
|Pocono
|Cup
|350 mi
|FS1
|4 p.m.
|Saturday, July 4
|Indianapolis
|Xfinity
|151 mi
|NBC
|3 p.m.
|Sunday, July 5
|Indianapolis
|Cup
|400 mi
|NBC
|4 p.m.
|Thursday, July 9
|Kentucky
|Xfinity
|200 mi
|FS1
|8 p.m.
|Friday, July 10
|Kentucky
|Xfinity
|300 mi
|FS1
|8 p.m.
|Saturday, July 11
|Kentucky
|ARCA Menards
|--
|FS1
|--
|Saturday, July 11
|Kentucky
|Gander Trucks
|225 mi
|FS1
|1 p.m.
|Sunday, July 12
|Kentucky
|Cup
|400 mi
|FS1
|2:30 p.m.
|Wednesday, July 15
|Bristol
|Cup (All-Star Open)
|TBA
|FS1
|7 p.m.
|Wednesday, July 15
|Bristol
|Cup (All-Star Race)
|TBA
|FS1
|8:30 p.m.
|Saturday, July 18
|Texas
|Xfinity
|300 mi
|NBCSN
|3 p.m.
|Saturday, July 18
|Texas
|Gander Trucks
|250 mi
|FS1
|8 p.m.
|Sunday, July 19
|Texas
|Cup
|501 mi
|NBCSN
|3 p.m.
|Thursday, July 23
|Kansas
|Cup
|400 mi
|NBCSN
|7:30 p.m.
|Friday, July 24
|Kansas
|Gander Trucks
|200 mi
|FS1
|7 p.m.
|Friday, July 24
|Kansas
|ARCA Menards
|150 mi
|FS1
|10 p.m.
|Saturday, July 25
|Kansas
|Gander Trucks
|200 mi
|FS1
|1:30 p.m.
|Saturday, July 25
|Kansas
|Xfinity
|250 mi
|NBCSN
|5 p.m.
|Sunday, Aug. 2
|New Hampshire
|Cup
|318 mi
|NBCSN
|3 p.m.
