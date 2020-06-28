What time and channel is Sunday's Pocono NASCAR race?
Pocono Raceway hosts a doubleheader this weekend with a 325-mile Cup race Saturday and a 350-mile Cup race Sunday.
What time is the NASCAR race today?
Saturday's race, should it go on despite showers in the area, will go green at 4:24 p.m. EST.
- Race: Pocono 350
- Date: Sunday, June 28, 2020
- Start time: 4 p.m. EST.
- Location: Pocono Raceway
Kevin Harvick won the first race of the weekend at the Tricky Triangle, leading 17 of 130 laps and beating Denny Hamlin for the victory.
Ty Gibbs dominated Friday's ARCA race at the speedway, earning his third career win in the series.
Read Also:
What channel is the NASCAR race today?
The race will be broadcasted live on FOX and MRN will carry the radio broadcast. It is 350 miles, 140 laps with stages of 30-55-55.
This week, NASCAR and the FBI concluded their investigations into a noose found in Bubba Wallace's garage stall, ascertaining that it was a garage pull-down rope fashioned in the style of a noose. However, it has been there since October, 2019 and no crime was committed.
The lineup is based on Saturday's results with the top-20 finishers inverted. This will put Ryan Preece and Austin Dillon on the front row. However, Preece will be among those going to the rear of the field due to an engine change.
William Byron, Chase Elliott, Alex Bowman, Tyler Reddick, Joey Logano, Erik Jones, B.J. McLeod, and Quin Houff will also move to the tail of the field for the start.
- TV Channel: FOX (TSN in Canada)
- Streaming: Fox Sports Go
- Radio Station: Motor Racing Network (MRN); SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
- Start time: 4 p.m. EST.
- Location: Pocono Raceway
What is the starting lineup for the NASCAR Pocono 350?
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|1
|Ryan Preece (To the Rear)
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|2
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|3
|Kurt Busch
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|4
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|5
|Cole Custer
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|6
|Ryan Newman
|Roush Fenway Racing
|7
|William Byron (To the Rear)
|Hendrick Motorsports
|8
|Matt DiBenedetto
|Wood Brothers Racing
|9
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|10
|Matt Kenseth
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|11
|Chris Buescher
|Roush Fenway Racing
|12
|Brad Keselowski
|Team Penske
|13
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|14
|Clint Bowyer
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|15
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|16
|Kyle Busch
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|17
|Christopher Bell
|Leavine Family Racing
|18
|Aric Almirola
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|19
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|20
|Kevin Harvick
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|21
|Jimmie Johnson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|22
|Bubba Wallace
|Richard Petty Motorsports
|23
|Corey LaJoie
|Go Fas Racing
|24
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Front Row Motorsports
|25
|Chase Elliott (To the Rear)
|Hendrick Motorsports
|26
|Ty Dillon
|Germain Racing
|27
|Alex Bowman (To the Rear)
|Hendrick Motorsports
|28
|Daniel Suarez
|Gaunt Brothers Racing
|29
|Brennan Poole
|Premium Motorsports
|30
|Tyler Reddick (To the Rear)
|Richard Childress Racing
|31
|JJ Yeley
|Rick Ware Racing
|32
|Josh Bilicki
|Tommy Baldwin Racing
|33
|Garrett Smithley
|Rick Ware Racing
|34
|James Davison
|Spire Motorsports
|35
|Timmy Hill
|MBM Motorsports
|36
|Joey Logano (To the Rear)
|Team Penske
|37
|Joey Gase
|Petty Ware Racing
|38
|Erik Jones (To the Rear)
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|39
|B.J. McLeod (To the Rear)
|B.J. McLeod Motorsports
|40
|Quin Houff (To the Rear)
|StarCom Racing
What is the revised schedule for NASCAR in 2020?
Saturday's NASCAR Truck Series race was postponed due to rain, setting up a triple-header for Sunday with all three series.
|DATE
|TRACK
|SERIES
|DISTANCE
|NETWORK
|START (ET)
|(Postponed) Sunday, June 27
|Pocono
|Gander Trucks
|150 mi
|FS1
|9:30 a.m.
|Saturday, June 27
|Pocono
|Cup
|325 mi
|FOX
|3:30 p.m.
|Sunday, June 28
|Pocono
|Xfinity
|225 mi
|FS1
|12:30 p.m.
|Sunday, June 28
|Pocono
|Cup
|350 mi
|FS1
|4 p.m.
|Saturday, July 4
|Indianapolis
|Xfinity
|151 mi
|NBC
|3 p.m.
|Sunday, July 5
|Indianapolis
|Cup
|400 mi
|NBC
|4 p.m.
|Thursday, July 9
|Kentucky
|Xfinity
|200 mi
|FS1
|8 p.m.
|Friday, July 10
|Kentucky
|Xfinity
|300 mi
|FS1
|8 p.m.
|Saturday, July 11
|Kentucky
|ARCA Menards
|--
|FS1
|--
|Saturday, July 11
|Kentucky
|Gander Trucks
|225 mi
|FS1
|1 p.m.
|Sunday, July 12
|Kentucky
|Cup
|400 mi
|FS1
|2:30 p.m.
|Wednesday, July 15
|Bristol
|Cup (All-Star Open)
|TBA
|FS1
|7 p.m.
|Wednesday, July 15
|Bristol
|Cup (All-Star Race)
|TBA
|FS1
|8:30 p.m.
|Saturday, July 18
|Texas
|Xfinity
|300 mi
|NBCSN
|3 p.m.
|Saturday, July 18
|Texas
|Gander Trucks
|250 mi
|FS1
|8 p.m.
|Sunday, July 19
|Texas
|Cup
|501 mi
|NBCSN
|3 p.m.
|Thursday, July 23
|Kansas
|Cup
|400 mi
|NBCSN
|7:30 p.m.
|Friday, July 24
|Kansas
|Gander Trucks
|200 mi
|FS1
|7 p.m.
|Friday, July 24
|Kansas
|ARCA Menards
|150 mi
|FS1
|10 p.m.
|Saturday, July 25
|Kansas
|Gander Trucks
|200 mi
|FS1
|1:30 p.m.
|Saturday, July 25
|Kansas
|Xfinity
|250 mi
|NBCSN
|5 p.m.
|Sunday, Aug. 2
|New Hampshire
|Cup
|318 mi
|NBCSN
|3 p.m.
trending Today
Latest news
About this article
|Series
|NASCAR Cup
|Event
|Pocono II