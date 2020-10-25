What time and channel is the NASCAR Cup race at Texas today?

What time is the NASCAR race today?

Coverage of the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway will begin at 3:30 p.m. EST.

The race will be 334 laps and split into three stages (105-105-124). Texas hosts the second race of the Round of 8 in the NCS playoffs where a win will solidify a driver's place in the Championship 4.

Harrison Burton won Saturday's Xfinity Series race after a thrilling last-lap pass on Noah Gragson.

Race: Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500

Sunday, October 25, 2020

What channel is the NASCAR race today?

The race will be broadcasted live on NBCSN and PRN will carry the radio broadcast.

Austin Dillon won the most recent Cup race at TMS in a surprise 1-2 finish for Richard Childress Racing.

Chase Elliott, Alex Bowman, Martin Truex Jr. and Kurt Busch enter this race below the cut line.

Performance Racing Network (PRN); SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

