What time and channel is the NASCAR Cup race at Texas today?
shares
comments
The semifinal round of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs continues at Texas Motor Speedway.
What time is the NASCAR race today?
Coverage of the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway will begin at 3:30 p.m. EST.
The race will be 334 laps and split into three stages (105-105-124). Texas hosts the second race of the Round of 8 in the NCS playoffs where a win will solidify a driver's place in the Championship 4.
Harrison Burton won Saturday's Xfinity Series race after a thrilling last-lap pass on Noah Gragson.
- Race: Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500
- Date: Sunday, October 25, 2020
- Start time: 3:30 p.m. EST.
- Location: Texas Motor Speedway
Read Also:
What channel is the NASCAR race today?
The race will be broadcasted live on NBCSN and PRN will carry the radio broadcast.
Austin Dillon won the most recent Cup race at TMS in a surprise 1-2 finish for Richard Childress Racing.
Chase Elliott, Alex Bowman, Martin Truex Jr. and Kurt Busch enter this race below the cut line.
- TV Channel: NBCSN
- Streaming: NBC Sports Gold
- Radio Station: Performance Racing Network (PRN); SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
- Start time: 3:30 p.m. EST.
- Location: Texas Motor Speedway
Texas Starting Lineup
|Start
|Driver
|Team
|1
|Kevin Harvick (P)
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|2
|Joey Logano (P)
|Team Penske
|3
|Brad Keselowski (P)
|Team Penske
|4
|Chase Elliott (P)
|Hendrick Motorsports
|5
|Alex Bowman (P)
|Hendrick Motorsports
|6
|Martin Truex Jr. (P)
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|7
|Denny Hamlin (P)
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|8
|Kurt Busch (P)
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|9
|Kyle Busch
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|10
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|11
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|12
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|13
|Aric Almirola
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|14
|Matt DiBenedetto
|Wood Brothers Racing
|15
|Christopher Bell
|Leavine Family Racing
|16
|Cole Custer
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|17
|Erik Jones
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|18
|Bubba Wallace
|Richard Petty Motorsports
|19
|Tyler Reddick
|Richard Childress Racing
|20
|Chris Buescher
|Roush Fenway Racing
|21
|Clint Bowyer
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|22
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|23
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|24
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Front Row Motorsports
|25
|Ryan Newman
|Roush Fenway Racing
|26
|Jimmie Johnson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|27
|Ty Dillon
|Germain Racing
|28
|Corey LaJoie
|Go Fas Racing
|29
|Ryan Preece
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|30
|Daniel Suarez
|Gaunt Brothers Racing
|31
|Brennan Poole
|Premium Motorsports
|32
|Matt Kenseth
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|33
|JJ Yeley
|Rick Ware Racing
|34
|Quin Houff
|StarCom Racing
|35
|Reed Sorenson
|Spire Motorsports
|36
|Timmy Hill
|MBM Motorsports
|37
|Josh Bilicki
|Tommy Baldwin Racing
|38
|Garrett Smithley
|Rick Ware Racing
|39
|Joey Gase
|Petty Ware Racing
|40
|Chad Finchum
|MBM Motorsports
Load comments
About this article
|Series
|NASCAR Cup
|Event
|Texas II
Trending Today
Latest news
What time and channel is the NASCAR Cup race at Texas today?
shares
comments