Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / NASCAR admits missing Byron/Hamlin clash under caution, but will review it Next / Kurt Busch "hopeful" but still unsure of when he'll return
NASCAR Cup / Texas II News

What was behind the numerous NASCAR tire failures at Texas?

At Texas Motor Speedway, at least half of the 16 cautions in the NASCAR Cup Series race were the result of blown tires.

Nick DeGroot
By:
Listen to this article

Drivers including Chase Elliott, Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. all crashed out of the lead when they lost right-rear tires.

It became expected after a certain number of laps, defining Sunday's 500-mile race and reshaping the playoff picture for the rest of this round. But why? What was causing these failures and who is to blame?

“I’m not sure that Goodyear is at fault," said Elliott after exiting his burning race car. "Goodyear always takes the black eye, but they’re put in a really tough position by NASCAR to build a tire that can survive these types of racetracks with this car. I wouldn’t blame Goodyear.”

Race winner Tyler Reddick was "extremely worried" he would lose a tire in the closing laps of the event, but luckily, evaded such disaster. He did lose a tire while leading Kansas a couple weeks back, attributing to his elimination from the playoffs.

His crew chief Randall Burnett explained how RCR decided to take a cautious approach to this race.

"We came into this race a little conservative. We got bit at Kansas the other week with one. I think we've had four tires go down this year while leading the race. R.C. (Richard Childress) talked to me about it and said, Make sure you keep some air in the tires today. I tried to do that. A little bit more conservative approach this week. It's a fine line. Everybody knows the speed, pushing the limits of the tires."

He later added: "As the race went on, got even a little more conservative. Like when the sun went down after the rain, the pace picked up quite a bit, a lot more grip in the track. We were able to come up on air pressures then, just try to make sure that we didn't put ourselves in a bad spot.

"Make sure you're not the first one to have a problem, right? We did that. Fortunately it worked out. The strategy worked out really good. The cautions fell for us at the right time. We were able to get back up through there."

Winning team owner Richard Childress echoed Elliott's comments and defended NASCAR's tire supplier. "Goodyear builds a great tire. This was a great tire that Goodyear built for us. Like Randall said, there's a fine line to push that limit. It wasn't the tire as much as it is trying to be as competitive as you can."

Read Also:

NASCAR's Senior Vice President of Competition Scott Miller also addressed the tire issues after the race, and appeared to lean towards this being an issue of teams ignoring the recommended guidelines. 

"Obviously, we saw a lot of tire problems and we saw a lot of teams who didn't have tire problems. We're working through that. Goodyear is working through that with the teams and working through what the setups were, what the air pressures were, and trying to get to the bottom of it.

"You know, there was a lot of teams that reported no problems to us post-race and they did admit to being a little bit on the conservative side with air pressures and being closer to the suggested minimums that Goodyear recommended."

Harvick's crew chief Rodney Childers posted a detailed explanation on Twitter, explaining what was happening and his proposed solution to fix it.

 

shares
comments

Related video

NASCAR admits missing Byron/Hamlin clash under caution, but will review it
Previous article

NASCAR admits missing Byron/Hamlin clash under caution, but will review it
Next article

Kurt Busch "hopeful" but still unsure of when he'll return

Kurt Busch "hopeful" but still unsure of when he'll return
Nick DeGroot More from
Nick DeGroot
Kurt Busch "hopeful" but still unsure of when he'll return Texas II
NASCAR Cup

Kurt Busch "hopeful" but still unsure of when he'll return

Hamlin will "add it to the list" after run-in with Byron Texas II
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin will "add it to the list" after run-in with Byron

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion Prime
NASCAR Cup

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Latest news

Kurt Busch "hopeful" but still unsure of when he'll return
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Kurt Busch "hopeful" but still unsure of when he'll return

Kurt Busch has been sidelined since a qualifying crash at Pocono Raceway on July 23rd, forfeiting his spot in the playoffs as he battled concussion-like symptoms.

What was behind the numerous NASCAR tire failures at Texas?
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

What was behind the numerous NASCAR tire failures at Texas?

At Texas Motor Speedway, at least half of the 16 cautions in the NASCAR Cup Series race were the result of blown tires.

NASCAR admits missing Byron/Hamlin clash under caution, but will review it
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR admits missing Byron/Hamlin clash under caution, but will review it

NASCAR's Sr. Vice President of Competition Scott Miller admits race control missed the contact between William Byron and Denny Hamlin under yellow at Texas on Sunday night that sent Hamlin spinning through the infield.

Van Gisbergen begins NASCAR Cup race talks with Trackhouse
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Van Gisbergen begins NASCAR Cup race talks with Trackhouse

Supercars star Shane van Gisbergen has begun talks with Trackhouse Racing about a one-off NASCAR Cup Series start.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Prime

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

NASCAR Cup
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.