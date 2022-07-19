Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / NASCAR adds Chicago street course race to 2023 schedule Next / Lingering questions about NASCAR's Chicago street course
NASCAR Cup Analysis

Why the time is right for NASCAR's first street course

NASCAR will celebrate its 75th anniversary in 2023 and never in its history has its premier series competed on a street course. So, why now?

Jim Utter
By:
Listen to this article

It’s no secret in recent years NASCAR has made several bold changes, from shaking up its schedule with new venues to the introduction of the Next Generation car in the Cup Series.

NASCAR has also championed efforts to improve inclusion and diversity within the sport and the addition of a street course in downtown Chicago is seen as chance to embrace those ideals while also exposing its product to a potential new audience.

Even in the brief glimpse shown Tuesday with Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace driving his No. 23 Toyota through Grant Park and past the iconic Buckingham Fountain – areas which will be included in the course layout – there was the sense of something new and different.

Yes, NASCAR had races years ago at Soldier Field and nearly an hour away in the suburb of Joliet, Ill., but stock cars on the streets of a major metropolitan city certainly tops NASCAR’s efforts to be “bold and innovative.”

 

“Our 75th year anniversary is going to be a special one and there are going to be different activations we do throughout the year. Part of it will be leaning back to our history, our roots and our tradition, where we came from as a sport,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR’s senior vice president of racing development and strategy.

“But, also, part it is, where are we going as far as the future goes? I think it’s important for us in the 2023 schedule to have one very big change and this is that big change. We were already probably the most diverse motorsports out there on scheduling the different types of tracks we go to. We’ve got superspeedways, we’ve got intermediates, we’ve got short tracks, we’ve got the L.A. Coliseum, road courses, the dirt track at Bristol.

“It’s an exclamation point on our drivers not only being the best drivers in the world but also the most versatile drivers in the world.”

Read Also:

With any change, there are those who wish things stayed the same, or another choice was made. Some may like the idea of a street course but not at the expense of losing Road America from the schedule, for instance.

But NASCAR has also emphasized its willingness to think outside the box and it was not going to pass up the opportunity in Chicago.

“There is a contingent that will say NASCAR should never race on a street course. I disagree with that,” NASCAR President Steve Phelps said. “If it’s a failure – like everything else we have said – we’re going to try something; if it doesn’t work, we won’t go back.

“I believe it’s going to be fantastic. I believe the racing is going to be good. I believe the atmosphere around this race is going to be extraordinary and unlike any other NASCAR race perhaps ever.”

NASCAR has not shied away from its desire to attract new fans and the Chicago street course offers a prime opportunity.

“If you think about parts of the country - take St. Louis. Going to St. Louis was important. Having the event at the L.A. Coliseum was important. I think geography and bringing our great sport to race fans is important,” Phelps said.

“If you think about this race next year, I think it will emulate some of the things you saw at the Coliseum in that 70 percent of the people who bought a ticket had never been to a NASCAR race. Brand new fans to this sport.

“We’re going to have that here in Chicago.”

A difficult balance 

Still, there is a tightrope that NASCAR must walk while trying to keep longtime fans while also enticing new ones into the sport.

Diversity efforts and moves like the banning of the Confederate flag at NASCAR events have raised the ire of some fans.

It’s clear, however, NASCAR’s direction isn’t changing anytime soon.

“I think we all change,” said Mike Helton, now senior advisor to NASCAR and the sport’s former president. “If you look at your own personal life, you change over time. Your family members change over time, and you adapt.

“We’ve got some of the best hard-core fans, some from a long time ago. As we move along, they understand the moves that we’re making and then we pick up new fans who join them in support of NASCAR. I think it’s natural and in human nature, particularly in today’s word, to look at change as a positive thing.”

shares
comments

Related video

NASCAR adds Chicago street course race to 2023 schedule
Previous article

NASCAR adds Chicago street course race to 2023 schedule
Next article

Lingering questions about NASCAR's Chicago street course

Lingering questions about NASCAR's Chicago street course
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
NASCAR suspends three from Austin Cindric's team for loose wheel New Hampshire
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR suspends three from Austin Cindric's team for loose wheel

NAPA inks contract extension with Hendrick and Chase Elliott
NASCAR Cup

NAPA inks contract extension with Hendrick and Chase Elliott

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Charlotte October testing Prime
NASCAR Cup

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

2022 NASCAR at Pocono - Start time, how to watch, entry list & more
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

2022 NASCAR at Pocono - Start time, how to watch, entry list & more

NASCAR heads to Pocono Raceway for Round 21 of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season.

NASCAR suspends three from Austin Cindric's team for loose wheel
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR suspends three from Austin Cindric's team for loose wheel

Austin Cindric is the latest NASCAR Cup Series driver to lose his crew chief and a pair of crew members for a loose wheel in a race.

NAPA inks contract extension with Hendrick and Chase Elliott
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NAPA inks contract extension with Hendrick and Chase Elliott

NAPA has agreed to a multi-year contract extension to continue to sponsor Chase Elliott in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Lingering questions about NASCAR's Chicago street course
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Lingering questions about NASCAR's Chicago street course

Less than a year remains before the NASCAR Cup Series debuts its first street course in downtown Chicago and there are plenty of remaining questions. We tried to answer a few.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Prime

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

NASCAR Cup
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.