William Byron tops Saturday Cup practice at New Hampshire

Kyle Busch ended up second-fastest overall (127.371 mph) and Chase Briscoe was third (127.222 mph). The top-three overall all participated in the morning’s first 20-minute session.

Reigning Cup champion Kyle Larson ended up fourth overall and Martin Truex Jr. rounded out the top-five.

Among those cars that ran at least 10 consecutive laps, Kyle Busch had the top average lap speed (126.600 mph). Byron and Briscoe were second and third, respectively, in that category.

Group B

Larson was among the first cars on the track in the 20-minute Group B session and ended up with the fastest average lap speed 9127.091 mph).

Truex was second fastest 9127.010 mph) and Kevin Harvick ended up third (126.706 mph).

Ross Chastain and A.J. Allmendinger rounded out the top-five.

There were no on-track incidents during the session.

Group A

Byron ended up fastest in the first 20-minute practice session with an average lap of 127.482 mph.

“I thought we learned some good things. We were trying to get a feel for the entry,” Byron said. “Obviously, shifting at both ends, so figuring out where I want to shift.”

Kyle Busch was second (127.371 mph) and Briscoe was third (127.222 mph). Last week’s winner, Chase Elliott was fourth and Chris Buescher rounded out the top-five.

There were no on-track incidents during the session.