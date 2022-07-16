Tickets Subscribe
NASCAR Cup / New Hampshire Practice report

William Byron tops Saturday Cup practice at New Hampshire

William Byron, who has never finished in the top-10 in four career NASCAR Cup Series starts at New Hampshire, led the way in Saturday’s lone practice.

Jim Utter
By:
Kyle Busch ended up second-fastest overall (127.371 mph) and Chase Briscoe was third (127.222 mph). The top-three overall all participated in the morning’s first 20-minute session.

Reigning Cup champion Kyle Larson ended up fourth overall and Martin Truex Jr. rounded out the top-five.

Among those cars that ran at least 10 consecutive laps, Kyle Busch had the top average lap speed (126.600 mph). Byron and Briscoe were second and third, respectively, in that category.

Group B

Larson was among the first cars on the track in the 20-minute Group B session and ended up with the fastest average lap speed 9127.091 mph).

Truex was second fastest 9127.010 mph) and Kevin Harvick ended up third (126.706 mph).

Ross Chastain and A.J. Allmendinger rounded out the top-five.

There were no on-track incidents during the session.

Group A

Byron ended up fastest in the first 20-minute practice session with an average lap of 127.482 mph.

“I thought we learned some good things. We were trying to get a feel for the entry,” Byron said. “Obviously, shifting at both ends, so figuring out where I want to shift.”

Kyle Busch was second (127.371 mph) and Briscoe was third (127.222 mph). Last week’s winner, Chase Elliott was fourth and Chris Buescher rounded out the top-five.

There were no on-track incidents during the session.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 21 29.877     127.483
2 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 20 29.903 0.026 0.026 127.372
3 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 22 29.938 0.061 0.035 127.223
4 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 27 29.969 0.092 0.031 127.091
5 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 27 29.988 0.111 0.019 127.011
6 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 20 30.003 0.126 0.015 126.947
7 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 23 30.016 0.139 0.013 126.892
8 6 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 21 30.046 0.169 0.030 126.766
9 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 22 30.060 0.183 0.014 126.707
10 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 29 30.072 0.195 0.012 126.656
11 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 27 30.111 0.234 0.039 126.492
12 1 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 23 30.117 0.240 0.006 126.467
13 21 United States Harrison Burton Ford 20 30.125 0.248 0.008 126.433
14 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 15 30.126 0.249 0.001 126.429
15 16 United States A.J. Allmendinger Chevrolet 24 30.140 0.263 0.014 126.370
16 31 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 19 30.148 0.271 0.008 126.337
17 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 20 30.181 0.304 0.033 126.199
18 42 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 25 30.186 0.309 0.005 126.178
19 41 United States Cole Custer Ford 20 30.197 0.320 0.011 126.132
20 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 16 30.212 0.335 0.015 126.069
21 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 19 30.227 0.350 0.015 126.007
22 8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 26 30.232 0.355 0.005 125.986
23 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 28 30.232 0.355 0.000 125.986
24 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 29 30.238 0.361 0.006 125.961
25 45 United States Kurt Busch Toyota 22 30.247 0.370 0.009 125.923
26 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 22 30.273 0.396 0.026 125.815
27 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 23 30.274 0.397 0.001 125.811
28 2 United States Austin Cindric Ford 27 30.291 0.414 0.017 125.740
29 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 19 30.342 0.465 0.051 125.529
30 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 18 30.359 0.482 0.017 125.459
31 38 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 19 30.361 0.484 0.002 125.450
32 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 19 30.478 0.601 0.117 124.969
33 77 United States Josh Bilicki Chevrolet 22 30.780 0.903 0.302 123.743
34 15 United States J.J. Yeley Ford 14 30.819 0.942 0.039 123.586
35 78 United States B.J. McLeod Ford 10 31.247 1.370 0.428 121.893
36 51 United States Cody Ware Ford 13 31.703 1.826 0.456 120.140
