NASCAR Cup / Richmond II Practice report

William Byron fastest in Richmond NASCAR Cup practice

William Byron continued his summer hot streak by easily topping Saturday’s lone NASCAR Cup practice session at Richmond (Va.) Raceway.

Jim Utter
By:
William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, RaptorTough.com Chevrolet Camaro

The top speeds all came from the first 20-minute session with Byron leading the way with an average lap speed of 117.101 mph.

Byron turned out to be the only car in practice to top the 117-mph mark.

“It will be slick. Richmond is always that way,” Byron said. “I noticed they painted the frontstretch – they put lines on the frontstretch, so I don’t know if that’ll play into running the lower line down the straightaway for grip. But yeah, it’s just going to be about tire management.”

Chase Elliott was second-fastest (116.364 mph) and Chris Buescher third (116.134 mph). Both were also from Group A.

Tyler Reddick was fastest in Group B, leading the way at 113.804 mph.

Among those drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps, Byron had the top average speed (113.740 mph). Aric Almirola and Bubba Wallace were second and third, respectively, in that category.

Group A

Byron was among the first to hit the track and turned out to have the fastest average lap speed at 117.101 mph.

Byron did make some slight contact with the Turn 1 wall early in the session, but it did not appear to negatively affect his No. 24 Chevrolet.

Elliott was second-fastest (116.364 mph) and Buescher was third (116.134 mph).

Erik Jones and Almirola rounded out the top five.

Group B

Reddick, who was fastest last week in practice, topped the second group with an average lap speed of 113.804 mph.

Kevin Harvick was second-fastest (113.607 mph) and Kyle Larson was third (113.402 mph).

Michael McDowell and Joey Logano rounded out the top five.

A caution was displayed in the final minute of the session as a piece of debris was spotted on the frontstretch and it appeared Harvick ran over it in his No. 4 Ford.

Derek Kraus filled in for A.J. Allmendinger in Kaulig Racing’s No. 16 Chevrolet as Allmendinger was at Road America Saturday to compete in the Xfinity Series race.

