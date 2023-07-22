Subscribe
Previous / Busch: Van Gisbergen the favourite for Indy NASCAR race
NASCAR Cup / Pocono Qualifying report

William Byron beats Martin Truex Jr. to Pocono Cup pole

The top two drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series will slug it out on the front row in Sunday’s race at Pocono Raceway.

Jim Utter
By:
Pole sitter William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro

William Byron, currently second in the series standings, saved his best for the last round and won the pole for Sunday’s race.

Byron’s average lap speed of 170.629 mph was the fastest lap turned in practice or qualifying and just eclipsed series point leader Martin Truex Jr. (170.235 mph), who won last weekend’s race at New Hampshire.

The pole is the third this season for Byron and his No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports team and 11th of his career.

“Qualifying is super-rewarding at this place,” Byron said. “I’ve always loved coming to Pocono ever since Rudy (Fugle, crew chief) and I were together (in the Truck Series). He brought a really fast Truck here. We’ve just kind of have had a feel for the place after that.

“Tomorrow is a long day. Rehydrate, regroup, had a long week of racing, so hopefully tomorrow is a good result for us. It would be nice to get a win.”

Byron’s HMS teammate, Kyle Larson, will start third, Kevin Harvick fourth and Truex’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, Christopher Bell, will round out the top five.

Completing the top-10 starting lineup are Joey Logano, Tyler Reddick – who was fastest in practice, Denny Hamlin, Austin Cindric and Bubba Wallace.

During his final round qualifying attempt, Bubba Wallace tagged the wall while exiting Turn 1 and appeared to do some significant right-side damage to his No. 23 Toyota.

Repairs to his car will likely mean Wallace will have to start Sunday’s race from the rear of the field.

Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval Mph
1 United StatesWILLIAM BYRONHendrick Motorsports 24 1 52.746   170.629
2 United StatesMARTIN TRUEX JR.Joe Gibbs Racing 19 1 +0.122 0.122 170.235
3 United StatesKYLE LARSONHendrick Motorsports 5 1 +0.172 0.050 170.074
4 United StatesKEVIN HARVICKStewart-Haas Racing 4 1 +0.273 0.101 169.750
5 United StatesCHRISTOPHER BELLJoe Gibbs Racing 20 1 +0.306 0.033 169.645
6 United StatesJOEY LOGANOTeam Penske 22 1 +0.360 0.054 169.472
7 United StatesTYLER REDDICK23XI Racing 45 1 +0.395 0.035 169.361
8 United StatesDENNY HAMLINJoe Gibbs Racing 11 1 +0.447 0.052 169.195
9 United StatesAUSTIN CINDRICTeam Penske 2 1 +0.664 0.217 168.508
10 United StatesBUBBA WALLACE23XI Racing 23 0      

Round 1 / Group A

Toyotas showed the way in the first group as Wallace topped the session with an average lap speed of 170.380 mph.

Fellow Toyota drivers Hamlin (169.738 mph) and Bell (168.878 mph) were second and third-fastest, respectively.

Also advancing to the final round of qualifying were Cindric and Logano.

Among those who failed to advance were Brad Keselowski, Ryan Blaney, Ross Chastain and Michael McDowell.

Todd Gilliland spun around during his qualifying lap in Turn 2 but did not appear to make any contact with his No. 38 Ford.

Round 1 / Group B

Reddick, who was fastest in practice on Saturday, topped Group B with a blistering average lap speed of 170.442 mph – the fastest lap of the day at the time.

“Bubba was p1 in Group A and we were p1 in Group B. Everyone at 23XI Racing did a fantastic job this weekend," Reddick said.

Harvick was second-fastest (170.271 mph) and Byron third (170.245 mph).

Also advancing to the final round of qualifying were Truex and Larson.

Among those who failed to advance to the final round were Ty Gibbs, Daniel Suarez, Alex Bowman and Chase Elliott.

Elliott looped it around during his qualifying lap in Turn 2 but was able to keep his No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet off the wall.

 

With multiple flat tires in the incident, the changes needed to Elliott’s car will likely mean he will have to start Sunday’s race from the rear of the field.

shares
comments

Busch: Van Gisbergen the favourite for Indy NASCAR race
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Denny Hamlin walls Kyle Larson, takes Pocono Cup win

Denny Hamlin walls Kyle Larson, takes Pocono Cup win

NASCAR Cup
Pocono

Denny Hamlin walls Kyle Larson, takes Pocono Cup win Denny Hamlin walls Kyle Larson, takes Pocono Cup win

Austin Hill's pit strategy pays off big in Pocono Xfinity win

Austin Hill's pit strategy pays off big in Pocono Xfinity win

NASCAR XFINITY
Pocono

Austin Hill's pit strategy pays off big in Pocono Xfinity win Austin Hill's pit strategy pays off big in Pocono Xfinity win

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

2023 NASCAR Cup Pocono race results

2023 NASCAR Cup Pocono race results

NAS NASCAR Cup
Pocono

2023 NASCAR Cup Pocono race results 2023 NASCAR Cup Pocono race results

Denny Hamlin walls Kyle Larson, takes Pocono Cup win

Denny Hamlin walls Kyle Larson, takes Pocono Cup win

NAS NASCAR Cup
Pocono

Denny Hamlin walls Kyle Larson, takes Pocono Cup win Denny Hamlin walls Kyle Larson, takes Pocono Cup win

Rosenqvist blames Power for ‘pushing me into marbles’ at restart

Rosenqvist blames Power for ‘pushing me into marbles’ at restart

Indy IndyCar
Iowa II

Rosenqvist blames Power for ‘pushing me into marbles’ at restart Rosenqvist blames Power for ‘pushing me into marbles’ at restart

IndyCar Iowa: Newgarden wins Race 2 for fifth straight oval victory

IndyCar Iowa: Newgarden wins Race 2 for fifth straight oval victory

Indy IndyCar
Iowa II

IndyCar Iowa: Newgarden wins Race 2 for fifth straight oval victory IndyCar Iowa: Newgarden wins Race 2 for fifth straight oval victory

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
James Newbold

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
Charles Bradley

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
Jim Utter

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
Charles Bradley

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe