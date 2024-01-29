Williams to run select Cup races for Kaulig, including L.A. Clash
Kaulig Racing announced on Monday that Josh Williams will run select NASCAR Cup Series races for the team in 2024.
Williams' first start will come in the L.A. Clash this weekend, driving the No. 16 Chevrolet Camaro with sponsorship from Alloy Employer Services.
The pre-season exhibition race serves as the unofficial kick-off to the NASCAR season. 36 teams will be entered in the event, with 23 allowed to compete in the main event. The field will be determined by a series of heat races.
It was already revealed that Williams will be running the full NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule with Kaulig, but with Monday's announcement, the team confirmed that he will run several Cup races as well. Along with the L.A. Clash, Kaulig also confirmed that he will drive the No. 16 in the 25 February race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Other starts will be revealed at a later date.
Williams ran three Cup races during the 2022 season, driving for Live Fast Motorsports. He finished 25th in his debut at the Bristol Dirt Race, 25th again at the Indianapolis RC, and then 31st at the Charlotte Roval. Although a veteran of nearly 200 Xfinity races, that is the extent of his Cup experience.
“Getting another opportunity in the Cup Series is humbling, especially with a team like Kaulig Racing,” Williams said in a release. “I’ve been spending time in the sim with Team Chevy, and that’s been a huge help in getting comfortable and acclimated to the L.A. Coliseum. Short track racing is my background, and it doesn’t get much shorter than at The Clash. I’m ready for the challenge.”
Both of Kaulig Racing's Cup wins have come with the No. 16 car, courtesy of A.J. Allmendinger. He was the full-time driver of the car last year, but will return to the Xfinity Series full-time in 2024.
Allmendinger will also run select races in the No. 16 Cup entry, including the 66th running of the Daytona 500.
“Josh has impressed us at Kaulig Racing with how quickly he’s gotten up to speed in sim testing, so we knew we needed to work together to get him in the No. 16 Cup car in Los Angeles,” team president Chris Rice said. “Alloy Employer Services’ enthusiasm to get involved with our Cup and Xfinity programs has made it easy to give this the green light, and we’re hopeful that there will be a handful of Cup starts with Josh, Alloy Employer Services, and Kaulig Racing this season.”
