Euro NASCAR: Ghirelli and Doubek sweep Italy GP

Vittorio Ghirelli and Martin Doubek both completed a sweep of their respective EuroNASCAR Pro and EuroNASCAR 2 events on Saturday and Sunday at the 4.085-kilometer road course outside of Rome.

Ghirelli seemed invincible at Vallelunga. After leading all practice sessions, winning the pole and the race on Saturday, the Italian completed a dominant weekend sweep with another victory on Sunday.

The PK Carsport superstar never looked back after starting the race from pole, his third of the season. After a perfect weekend, Ghirelli extended his lead in the EuroNASCAR Pro standings.

Martin Doubek, Hendriks Motorsport

“It’s very nice to have so many friends that came to support me,” said Ghirelli. “The double win was what they all wanted. PK Carsport did a fantastic job, we had a strong car this weekend.

“We were first in all sessions, so I owe them a big thank you. Let’s keep it up, the battle is very long, and we must never back off.”

Gianmarco Ercoli maintained a steady pace to finish second and Doubek took the final podium spot on Sunday.

Several notable names faced adversities in Sunday’s finale. NASCAR Xfinity driver Ryan Vargas had to make an unscheduled stop that left him one lap down. Lucas Lasserre was on the way to a fourth-place finish when his car broke down with five laps to go.

In EuroNASCAR 2 series, Hendriks Motorsport driver Doubek started second on Saturday before going on to secure a dominant victory.

Then in Sunday’s race, the Czech started on pole withstood constant pressure from teammate Gil Linster throughout the race before earning his third win of the 2024 season and 10th of his career.

The reigning series champion is on pace to become the first to win two titles in EuroNASCAR’s most unpredictable division. The final podium position was taken by Melvin de Groot for Team Bleekemolen.

The sweep in the NASCAR GP Italy allowed Doubek to further extend his lead in the provisional standings. With 155 points, the Hendriks Motorsport driver now has a 24-point advantage over Thomas Toffel. Linster is third, five behind Toffel.