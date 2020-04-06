Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
74 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
66 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
80 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Italian GP
Tickets
28 May
-
31 May
Next event in
51 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
30 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Detroit
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Texas
04 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
128 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Euro / Breaking news

NASCAR Euro Series' virtual races to include real consequences

shares
comments
NASCAR Euro Series' virtual races to include real consequences
By:
Apr 6, 2020, 8:17 PM

The NASCAR Whelen Euro Series will begin its own virtual racing competition – one that will have a direct effect on the real series once it begins.

The EuroNASCAR Esports Series will kick off on April 21 on iRacing and will include eight events with the last three serving as playoff rounds and awarding double points.

And in a first for virtual motorsports competition, the participating series drivers will also score points toward the real 2020 Euro Series team championship.

“First of all, this is a challenging time and we encourage everybody to be smart and stay safe. It is very important for us to connect and support our fantastic fans, competitors and partners,” said series president and CEO Jerome Galpin.

Read Also:

“The EuroNASCAR Esports Series is a great way to provide them with close racing and entertainment while waiting to get back to normal. This is also a good means to bring in a virtual dimension and continue to develop our very successful NASCAR Whelen Euro Series.”

The virtual season will kick off April 21 at Daytona International Speedway with an exhibition race on the track’s road course. The points-scoring season calendar will start the week after on April 28 at Brands Hatch, home of the iconic NWES American Speedfest.

The schedule will also include some of the most celebrated road course circuits available on iRacing, including two real-life NWES ones – Brands Hatch and Zolder – and American tracks like Watkins Glen, the Charlotte Roval or the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

All the EuroNASCAR Esports Series events will be broadcasted on the EuroNASCAR YouTube, Facebook and Twitch channels.

The complete entry list and series calendar will be announced at a later date.

Read Also:

Next article
Villeneuve to enter team in NASCAR Euro Series

Previous article

Villeneuve to enter team in NASCAR Euro Series
Load comments

About this article

Series Esports , NASCAR Euro
Author Jim Utter

NASCAR Euro Next session

Brands Hatch

Brands Hatch

6 Jun - 7 Jun

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Bubba Wallace loses real sponsor from quitting virtual race

2
NASCAR XFINITY

BUSCH: Nazareth: Hermie Sadler preview

3
NASCAR Cup

Top 10: F1 stars who’ve tried NASCAR

4
Midget

Drivers pleased with new Mopar W9 RP head

5
IndyCar

Investigation of Wheldon’s fatal crash reaches conclusion

Latest videos

NASCAR Whelen Euro Series: Hockenheim Sunday highlights 01:42
NASCAR Euro

NASCAR Whelen Euro Series: Hockenheim Sunday highlights

NASCAR Whelen Euro Series: Hockenheim Saturday highlights 01:49
NASCAR Euro

NASCAR Whelen Euro Series: Hockenheim Saturday highlights

NASCAR Whelen Euro Series: Zolder teaser 00:58
NASCAR Euro

NASCAR Whelen Euro Series: Zolder teaser

NASCAR Whelen Euro Series: Hockenheim teaser 00:58
NASCAR Euro

NASCAR Whelen Euro Series: Hockenheim teaser

NASCAR Whelen Euro Series: Venray Saturday highlights 01:42
NASCAR Euro

NASCAR Whelen Euro Series: Venray Saturday highlights

Latest news

NASCAR Euro Series' virtual races to include real consequences
NSEU

NASCAR Euro Series' virtual races to include real consequences

Villeneuve to enter team in NASCAR Euro Series
NSEU

Villeneuve to enter team in NASCAR Euro Series

Roundtable: Will a new crew chief solve the No. 48's problems?
NAS

Roundtable: Will a new crew chief solve the No. 48's problems?

NASCAR Roundtable: How will PJ1 affect the racing at Pocono?
NAS

NASCAR Roundtable: How will PJ1 affect the racing at Pocono?

NASCAR Roundtable: Redemption for Kurt Busch at Kentucky
NAS

NASCAR Roundtable: Redemption for Kurt Busch at Kentucky

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.