Ryan Vargas to compete full-time in NASCAR Whelen Euro Series
NASCAR Xfinity and Truck series driver Ryan Vargas will take his racing journey overseas this season to compete full-time in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series.
Ryan Vargas, JD Motorsports, Williamsburg Contracting Chevrolet Camaro
Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images
Vargas, who competed in two Euro NASCAR Pro Division races for 3F Racing last year at Oschersleben and Zolder, will run the whole season in the team’s No. 30 Chevrolet with sponsorship from Critical Path Security.
“As a young race car driver, you always dream of racing all over the globe, it’s something I wanted to do,” said Vargas, a 23-year-old native of La Mirada, Calif.
“Last season, in our two trips to Oschersleben and Zolder, we had an absolute blast running inside the top 10 and showed tons of speed against the quality competition in the series.”
Vargas has yet to run an entire season in NASCAR competition, although he ran most of the races in the Xfinity Series during the 2021 and 2022 seasons. He ran seven Truck races with On Point Motorsports last year with a best finish of eighth at Texas.
While Vargas runs the whole EuroNASCAR schedule this year, he will also compete in America in the Xfinity Series when opportunities arise, including this weekend at Phoenix with Jordan Anderson Racing.
Vargas said he looks forward to the challenge of helping a young team in the NASCAR Euro ranks become a contender.
“I am not a road racing driver by trade, but I have always had a ton of confidence on the road courses,” Vargas said. “We’re not going to be there to parade around, we’re entering this season with the goals of being competitive and having that outside shot at wins and podiums.
“That’s something I haven’t been able to do in a long time, and it’s pretty refreshing to say the least; as the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series platform allows for this kind of parity.”
The 2024 Euro NASCAR schedule features seven doubleheader race weekends in two different divisions and in seven different countries.
Valenci’s Circuit Ricardo Tormo will host the traditional season opener NASCAR GP Spain for the 10th time on 13-14 April. The 4-kilometer track will also host a day of preseason testing on 11 April.
