2020 NASCAR Truck Series playoff grid is set
The ten-driver field is set for the 2020 NASCAR Truck Series playoffs.
|Rank
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Wins
|Points
|Best Result
|1
|Sheldon Creed
|GMS Racing
|Chevrolet
|3
|2026
|10th (2019)
|2
|Zane Smith
|GMS Racing
|Chevrolet
|2
|2022
|--
|3
|Austin Hill
|Hattori Racing Enterprises
|Toyota
|1
|2022
|5th (2019)
|4
|Grant Enfinger
|ThorSport Racing
|Ford
|3
|2019
|5th (2018)
|5
|Brett Moffitt
|GMS Racing
|Chevrolet
|0
|2015
|1st (2018)
|6
|Ben Rhodes
|ThorSport Racing
|Ford
|1
|2014
|5th (2017)
|7
|Matt Crafton
|ThorSport Racing
|Ford
|1
|2009
|1st (2013, 2014, 2019)
|8
|Christian Eckes
|Kyle Busch Motorsports
|Toyota
|0
|2005
|20th (2019)
|9
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|0
|2003
|10th (2018)
|10
|Tyler Ankrum
|GMS Racing
|Chevrolet
|0
|2002
|8th (2019)
