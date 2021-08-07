Previous / Corey Heim bests Ty Gibbs for ARCA win at Watkins Glen Next / Austin Hill wins regular season NASCAR Truck Series finale at the GlenNASCAR Truck / Watkins Glen News
2021 NASCAR Truck Series playoff grid is set
By: Nick DeGroot
The ten-driver field is set for the 2021 NASCAR Truck Series playoffs.
|Rank
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Wins
|Points
|1
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Kyle Busch Motorsports
|Toyota
|5
|2049
|2
|Austin Hill
|Hattori Racing
|Toyota
|2
|2021
|3
|Ben Rhodes
|ThorSport Racing
|Toyota
|2
|2019
|4
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|1
|2015
|5
|Sheldon Creed
|GMS Racing
|Chevrolet
|1
|2011
|6
|Zane Smith
|GMS Racing
|Chevrolet
|0
|2009
|7
|Matt Crafton
|ThorSport Racing
|Toyota
|0
|2004
|8
|Carson Hocevar
|Niece Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|0
|2002
|9
|
Chandler Smith
|Kyle Busch Motorsports
|Toyota
|0
|2001
|10
|Stewart Friesen
|Halmar Friesen Racing
|Toyota
|0
|2001
shares
comments
Related video
Previous article
Corey Heim bests Ty Gibbs for ARCA win at Watkins Glen
Next article
Austin Hill wins regular season NASCAR Truck Series finale at the Glen
Load comments
2021 NASCAR Truck Series playoff grid is set
shares
comments
Trending
Trending Today
Latest news
Listen to this article