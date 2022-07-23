2022 NASCAR Truck Series playoff field set
The 2022 NASCAR Truck Series playoff grid has been set after Saturday's race at Pocono Raceway.
Going into the regular season finale, eight drivers were already locked in. Grant Enfinger and Matt Crafton held the final two positions, and were relatively safe -- barring a surprise winner.
It was a Kyle Busch Motorsports day with Chandler Smith earning his second victory of the season, allowing Enfinger and Crafton to snag the final two spots in the playoff field.
Zane Smith brought home the regular season title and the 15 bonus points that come with it.
Take a look at the newly reset playoff standings and who will battle for the 2022 CWTS championship:
|Pos.
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Wins
|Points
|1
|Zane Smith
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|3
|2037
|2
|Chandler Smith
|ThorSport Racing
|Toyota
|2
|2022
|3
|Ben Rhodes
|ThorSport Racing
|Toyota
|1
|2017
|4
|John-Hunter Nemechek
|Kyle Busch Motorsports
|Toyota
|1
|2016
|5
|Stewart Friesen
|Halmar Friesen Racing
|Toyota
|1
|2013
|6
|Christian Eckes
|ThorSport Racing
|Toyota
|0
|2007
|7
|Ty Majeski
|ThorSport Racing
|Toyota
|0
|2006
|8
|Carson Hocevar
|Niece Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|0
|2005
|9
|Grant Enfinger
|GMS Racing
|Chevrolet
|0
|2002
|10
|Matt Crafton
|ThorSport Racing
|Toyota
|0
|2001
