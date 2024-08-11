2024 NASCAR Truck Series playoff grid set
We now know the ten drivers who will fight for the 2024 NASCAR Truck Series championship.
Daniel Dye snatched the final transfer spot from Tanner Gray in Saturday's race, and stage points made all the difference for him. Among the must-win drivers, Layne Riggs was the closest to pulling off an eleventh hour victory, but ended up fifth.
"It's really good to validate myself and the work that I've been putting in to change up what I've been doing," Dye told Fox Sports 1. "It's so cool to have our No. 43 (truck) in the playoffs. I'm whooped! It wasn't easy. It's not an easy track. Just proud of everybody. Everybody has been working so hard to keep me under control and not too freaked out. Man, proud to be here."
Gray was hard on himself and visibly upset with the outcome, telling FS1: "We just weren't good enough. All day, we just didn't have the speed, didn't have the balance, and I didn't do a good enough job ... really frustrated. When you come into a race where your'e on the cut like this, you just got to be better, and we weren't tonight.
"Congrats to Daniel [Dye]. They were better, and they were better coming down the stretch when it mattered. We just made too many mistakes overall throughout the season. Just too sloppy. We got to clean it up and I got to clean up a lot of things on my end. We just need to be better."
Christian Eckes clinched the regular season championship, while Ty Majeski won the race after a dramatic late-race pass on Grant Enfinger. After the points reset, Heim sits atop the championship standings with 2,041 points.
|Post.
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Points after reset
|Race wins
|Best championship result
|1
|Corey Heim
|TRICON Garage
|Toyota
|2041
|5
|3rd (2023)
|2
|Christian Eckes
|McAnally-Hilgemann Racing
|Chevrolet
|2038
|3
|5th (2023)
|3
|Ty Majeski
|ThorSport Racing
|Ford
|2023
|2
|4th (2022)
|4
|Nick Sanchez
|Rev Racing
|Chevrolet
|2018
|2
|6th (2023)
|5
|Rajah Caruth
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|2009
|1
|16th (2023)
|6
|Grant Enfinger
|CR7 Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|2007
|0
|2nd (2023)
|7
|Tyler Ankrum
|McAnally-Hilgemann Racing
|Chevrolet
|2007
|0
|8th (2019)
|8
|Taylor Gray
|TRICON Garage
|Toyota
|2003
|0
|15th (2023)
|9
|Ben Rhodes
|ThorSport Racing
|Ford
|2002
|0
|1st (2021 & 2023)
|10
|Daniel Dye
|McAnally-Hilgemann Racing
|Chevrolet
|2001
|0
|18th (2023)
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Ducati boss willing to receive criticism on Marquez MotoGP choice
The vast differences Aston Martin's boss had to face after his 14-year F1 hiatus
Exclusive - The "circle" Ocon needs at Haas after being ignored at Alpine
Salzburgring in frame to return to the DTM calendar
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments