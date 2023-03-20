Alex Bowman enters Truck races at COTA, North Wilkesboro

Listen to this article

Bowman, who has won seven races as a Cup driver, came close to winning both the Cup and Truck races at COTA one year ago.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver was part of that thrilling three-way fight for the 2022 COTA Cup win between himself, A.J. Allmendinger and Ross Chastain. He finished second.

Just one day prior, he was in the middle of the battle for the Truck win at COTA as well. He sent it underneath Stewart Friesen and Kyle Busch in the battle for the race lead with two laps remaining. All three trucks collided and Bowman fell back, finishing a disappointing 25th.

He'll have a chance at redemption this weekend, once again piloting the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado. He will have sponsorship from HendrickCars.com.

Read Also: Hendrick to enter four NASCAR Xfinity races in 2023

“I am excited to get the opportunity to drive the No. 7 truck for Spire Motorsports,” said Bowman. “Last year we were really fast in the truck race at COTA and I am hoping we can be fast again this year. It would be really cool to get a truck win and have won a race in all three of NASCAR’s top series. I feel like racing there in the truck will help me get ready for Sunday as well.”

He will not be the only Cup driver in the COTA Truck race, with Kyle Busch and Chastain also entered.

Bowman will again drive the truck at North Wilkesboro on May 20. He has four previous starts in the Truck Series, finishing as high as sixth at Atlanta in 2017. The Spire team last made an appearance at Daytona this year with Corey LaJoie behind the wheel.

“We’re thrilled to have Alex back in the seat of the No. 7 truck for a couple races this season,” said crew chief Kevin Manion. “He was a tremendous asset in 2022 and will be again in 2023. Alex is a savvy road racer and as good of a short-track racer as they come. We have no doubt that Alex gives Spire Motorsports a strong opportunity to win races every time he’s behind the wheel.”