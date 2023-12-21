Subscribe
ARCA East champ Sawalich expands 2024 NASCAR Truck schedule

ARCA East champion William Sawalich will expand his NASCAR Truck schedule with Tricon Garage in 2024 as he moved closer to full-time competition.

Jim Utter
Published
William Sawalich, TRICON Garage, Starkey/Soundgear Toyota Tundra

The 17-year-old Toyota development driver is not yet old enough to compete full-time in any NASCAR national series but will greatly expand his Truck starts next year.

After running in six Truck races this past season, Sawalich is scheduled to compete in nine events driving Tricon’s No. 1 Toyota in 2024, making his first starts at the short tracks at Bristol, Tenn., and Martinsville, Va.

He will end the year competing in seven of the series’ final nine races – Indianapolis Raceway Park, Richmond, Milwaukee Mile, Bristol, Martinsville, Homestead-Miami and Phoenix.

Sawalich had three top-10 finishes in six starts in 2023, including a career-best sixth at IRP. In his Truck debut at Martinsville, he became the third-youngest driver to score a top-10 in series history (16 years, 6 months, 12 days).

“I am excited to be back with the No. 1 team in 2024,” said Sawalich. “We were super consistent this past season and I am looking forward to repeating that with my group of guys. I am confident it will be another successful year with Tricon.”

Sawalich’s Truck races will be sponsored by Starkey and its SoundGear digital sound enhancement line of products.

In ARCA East competition this past season, Sawalich won four of the eight events, with top-five finishes in the balance. He also had an impressive start in the national ARCA Menards Series, with four wins, 11 top-five finishes and six poles in 13 starts while driving for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Sawalich is scheduled to compete in all but six national ARCA Menards Series races in 2024 while also attempt to defend his ARCA East title.

