Veteran Crafton chases history against Truck Series young guns
NASCAR Truck / Phoenix News

Chandler Smith wins Phoenix Truck race, Rhodes claims title

By:

Chandler Smith and Ben Rhodes both saved their best moves in Friday night’s NASCAR Truck Series finale for late in the race – and both paid off.

Champion Ben Rhodes, ThorSport Racing, Toyota Tundra Bombardier LearJet 75
Race winner Chandler Smith, Kyle Busch Motorsports, Toyota Tundra Safelite AutoGlass
Champion Ben Rhodes, ThorSport Racing, Toyota Tundra Bombardier LearJet 75
Champion Ben Rhodes, ThorSport Racing, Toyota Tundra Bombardier LearJet 75

Sheldon Creed dominated much of the race, but Smith powered around him with 17 of 150 laps remaining to take the lead and never looked back, holding off Stewart Friesen by 4.694 seconds for his second win of the 2021 season.

“All glory to the man upstairs. Without him, none of this would be possible and I wouldn’t have the awesome relationships with my racing family – this is my family,” Smith said.

“I’m just so blessed right now.”

Smith’s win was the 10th victory of the year for Kyle Busch Motorsports and he clinched rookie of the year honors with the win.

With the race winding down, Zane Smith had gotten around Rhodes to become the highest running of the Championship 4 but with eight laps to go, Rhodes caught back up with Smith, the two briefly made contact and Rhodes got around him to take the position.

Rhodes, 24, ended up finishing third in the race – the best of the four title contenders – which handed him his first NASCAR national series championship.

Rhodes had kicked off the 2021 season by winning the first two races – on the Daytona oval and the Daytona Road Course.

He didn’t win again but remained remarkably consistent during the playoffs and his seventh-place finish last weekend at Martinsville, Va., locked him into the Championship 4.

“I can’t even breathe. That was the hardest last 40 laps of a race I’ve ever driven in my life,” Rhodes said. “I was doing thing with the race truck that I probably shouldn’t have been doing. It was dumb but I everything to lose.

“We brought it home and won. I don’t even know what to say. This is crazy. I’m so proud of my ThorSport Racing group.”

Creed finished fourth in the race and Zane Smith ended up fifth.

Completing the top-10 were Christian Eckes, John Hunter Nemechek, Todd Gilliland, Carson Hocevar and Austin Hill.

Nemechek, who was a favorite to win the title after a five-win season, was forced to pit under green on Lap 7 with a flat tire after contact with Kris Wright and the wall. He battled back from two laps down to end up seventh.

Read Also:

Stage 3

Following the break between Stages 2 and 3, the lead-lap trucks all pit with Friesen the first off pit road.

When the race resumed on Lap 100, Friesen was followed Chandler Smith, Creed and Rhodes.

Tate Fogleman stalled on the track on Lap 101 to bring out a caution just after Creed took over the lead. Nemechek received the free pass and returned to the lead lap.

The race returned to green on Lap 106 with Creed out front followed by Friesen, Chandler Smith, Gilliland and Rhodes. Nemechek lined up 24th.

With 41 laps to go, Zane Smith passed Rhodes to become the highest running Championship 4 driver in the race.

 

With 30 laps remaining, Creed held a small lead over Friesen while Chandler Smith was third and Zane Smith fourth.

On Lap 133, Chandler Smith went to the inside of Creed and came away with the lead.

With eight laps to go, Rhodes and Zane Smith made contact with Rhodes taking over the fourth position and the highest running Championship 4 contender.

Stage 2

Chandler Smith passed Creed with one lap remaining and held on for the Stage 2 win.

Rhodes ended up third, Friesen fourth and Gilliland rounded out the top-five.

Following the break between Stages 1 and 2, the lead-lap trucks all pit with Creed the first off pit road.

On the restart on Lap 54, Creed was followed by Rhodes and Gilliland.

With 25 laps remaining in the second stage, Creed maintained a small lead over Rhodes while Chandler Smith had moved up to third. Nemechek remained mired in 30th.

With 10 laps to go, Creed had about a 1-second lead over Chandler Smith as Rhodes had dropped to third but the highest running of the Championship 4 contenders.

Stage 1

Chandler Smith took the Stage 1 win over Creed just as Taylor Gray hit the wall on the final lap.

Gilliland was third, Friesen fourth and Rhodes rounded out the top-five.

Chandler Smith started on the pole but Creed grabbed the lead on the first lap.

On Lap 7, Nemechek was forced to pit under green for a flat tire. When he returned to the race, he was in 35th and two laps down.

On Lap 12, Lawless Allan wrecked on the frontstretch to bring out a caution. Most of the lead-lap trucks remained on track and Creed led the way on the restart on Lap 19.

Chandler Smith briefly got past Creed to take the lead on Lap 31 only to see Creed reclaim the lead one lap later.

With 10 laps remaining in the stage, Chandler Smith again powered past Creed to move back into the top spot.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Laps Led
1 18 Chandler Smith Toyota 150 1:30'33.788     39
2 52 United States Stewart Friesen Toyota 150 1:30'38.482 4.694 4.694 5
3 99 United States Ben Rhodes Toyota 150 1:30'40.274 6.486 1.792  
4 2 United States Sheldon Creed Chevrolet 150 1:30'41.037 7.249 0.763 106
5 21 Zane Smith Chevrolet 150 1:30'42.220 8.432 1.183  
6 98 United States Christian Eckes Toyota 150 1:30'43.072 9.284 0.852  
7 4 United States John Hunter Nemechek Toyota 150 1:30'43.518 9.730 0.446  
8 38 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 150 1:30'44.550 10.762 1.032  
9 42 Carson Hocevar Chevrolet 150 1:30'45.028 11.240 0.478  
10 16 United States Austin Hill Toyota 150 1:30'45.313 11.525 0.285  
11 13 United States Johnny Sauter Toyota 150 1:30'46.927 13.139 1.614  
12 88 United States Matt Crafton Toyota 150 1:30'47.625 13.837 0.698  
13 9 United States Grant Enfinger Chevrolet 150 1:30'47.859 14.071 0.234  
14 26 United States Tyler Ankrum Chevrolet 150 1:30'52.707 18.919 4.848  
15 19 United States Derek Kraus Toyota 150 1:30'55.768 21.980 3.061  
16 23 United States Chase Purdy Chevrolet 150 1:30'58.947 25.159 3.179  
17 1 United States Hailie Deegan Ford 150 1:31'00.762 26.974 1.815  
18 51 Dollar Drew Toyota 150 1:31'01.408 27.620 0.646  
19 40 United States Ryan Truex Chevrolet 150 1:31'02.305 28.517 0.897  
20 24 Jack Wood Chevrolet 150 1:31'02.498 28.710 0.193  
21 44 Dean Thompson Chevrolet 149 1:30'36.613 1 Lap 1 Lap  
22 34 United States Will Rodgers Toyota 149 1:30'36.989 1 Lap 0.376  
23 3 United States Jordan Anderson Chevrolet 149 1:30'46.458 1 Lap 9.469  
24 25 Willie Allen Chevrolet 149 1:30'51.453 1 Lap 4.995  
25 32 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 149 1:31'00.020 1 Lap 8.567  
26 22 United States Austin Wayne Self Chevrolet 147 1:30'58.115 3 Laps 2 Laps  
27 33 Chris Hacker Toyota 147 1:30'58.252 3 Laps 0.137  
28 30 Danny Bohn Toyota 147 1:31'00.530 3 Laps 2.278  
29 17 Taylor Gray Ford 146 1:30'48.498 4 Laps 1 Lap  
30 04 Cory Roper Ford 146 1:30'53.406 4 Laps 4.908  
31 20 United States Spencer Boyd Chevrolet 146 1:30'57.229 4 Laps 3.823  
32 02 United States Kris Wright Chevrolet 143 1:30'57.009 7 Laps 3 Laps  
33 56 Tyler Hill Chevrolet 106 1:19'05.307 44 Laps 37 Laps  
34 12 Tate Fogleman Chevrolet 98 1:02'02.609 52 Laps 8 Laps  
35 15 United States Tanner Gray Ford 80 58'19.256 70 Laps 18 Laps  
36 45 Alan Lawless Chevrolet 11 5'24.553 139 Laps 69 Laps  

