Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
36 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
19 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix
10 Apr
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
33 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Husband and wife to compete in Truck race at Bristol Dirt Track
NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

Bill Lester returns to Truck Series at Atlanta after 14 years

By:

Former NASCAR and sports car driver Bill Lester is returning to competition for the first time in more than a dozen years.

Bill Lester returns to Truck Series at Atlanta after 14 years

Lester, 60, will compete in the March 20 Truck Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway driving David Gilliland Racing’s No. 17 Ford.

Lester’s last NASCAR race was in the Truck Series in 2007 when he started sixth and finished 20th at Nashville Superspeedway driving for Billy Ballew Motorsports.

Lester was the first African American driver in the series to win a pole, which he did three times in his career.

“I’m excited to get back behind the wheel in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and I want to thank David Gilliland Racing for their help in making this happen,” said Lester, who now resides in the Atlanta area.

“It's been more than a few years since my last race in the series, but to have strong partners like the Greater Atlanta Ford Dealers, Camping World, and Tommy's Express Car Wash joining me for my return means a lot and I am honored to have them on board.

“I look forward to competing at my home track and hope to make all those who are supporting me proud.”

Lester has 142 starts in the Truck Series, with a career-best finish of fifth at both Kansas and Homestead (both in 2005). He also has one start in the Xfinity Series and two in the Cup Series.

Lester made 52 starts over 10 years in the NASCAR Rolex Grand-Am Sports Car Series, picking up a victory at Virginia International Raceway in 2011, when he also finished a career-best third in the series standings at 50 years old.

Lester released a book, “Winning in Reverse: Defying the Odds and Achieving Dreams,” in February which tells the story of his journey from working on muscle cars as a child to an engineering job at Hewlett-Packard to the winner’s circle, as he challenged social norms and battled racism along the way.

shares
comments
Husband and wife to compete in Truck race at Bristol Dirt Track

Previous article

Husband and wife to compete in Truck race at Bristol Dirt Track
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Truck
Drivers Bill Lester
Author Jim Utter

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ricciardo quickest as Mercedes, Ferrari hit trouble in F1 test

14h
2
Formula 1

Mercedes trick floor revealed as Bahrain F1 testing starts

4h
3
Formula 1

F1 testing 2021: Schedule and who's driving in the Bahrain test

4
Stock car

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records

5
Stock car

Bristol goes dirt!

Latest news
Bill Lester returns to Truck Series at Atlanta after 14 years
NSTR

Bill Lester returns to Truck Series at Atlanta after 14 years

40m
Husband and wife to compete in Truck race at Bristol Dirt Track
NSTR

Husband and wife to compete in Truck race at Bristol Dirt Track

8h
Harvick, Preece add 'challenge' of Xfinity and Truck races
NAS

Harvick, Preece add 'challenge' of Xfinity and Truck races

Mar 10, 2021
John Hunter Nemechek tops boss Kyle Busch for Vegas Truck win
NSTR

John Hunter Nemechek tops boss Kyle Busch for Vegas Truck win

Mar 6, 2021
ARCA East leader Max Gutiérrez looking for 2-0 start in 2021
ARCA

ARCA East leader Max Gutiérrez looking for 2-0 start in 2021

Feb 26, 2021
Latest videos
Emotional win for John Hunter Nemechek at Las Vegas 08:39:27
NASCAR Truck
Mar 6, 2021

Emotional win for John Hunter Nemechek at Las Vegas

Kyle Busch after John Hunter Nemechek win: ‘Pretty cool to come home one, two’ 08:39:26
NASCAR Truck
Mar 6, 2021

Kyle Busch after John Hunter Nemechek win: ‘Pretty cool to come home one, two’

John Hunter Nemechek holds off boss Kyle Busch to win at Vegas 08:39:25
NASCAR Truck
Mar 6, 2021

John Hunter Nemechek holds off boss Kyle Busch to win at Vegas

Brett Moffitt, Zane Smith tangle in Camping World Trucks race at Daytona Road Course 08:30:52
NASCAR Truck
Feb 20, 2021

Brett Moffitt, Zane Smith tangle in Camping World Trucks race at Daytona Road Course

Triple-overtime night ends with Rhodes earning back-to-back wins at Daytona 08:30:53
NASCAR Truck
Feb 20, 2021

Triple-overtime night ends with Rhodes earning back-to-back wins at Daytona

Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Daniel Suarez says new team has "a lot of potential"
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Daniel Suarez says new team has "a lot of potential"

Husband and wife to compete in Truck race at Bristol Dirt Track
NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

Husband and wife to compete in Truck race at Bristol Dirt Track

Harvick, Preece add 'challenge' of Xfinity and Truck races
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Harvick, Preece add 'challenge' of Xfinity and Truck races

More from
Bill Lester
NASCAR team loses appeal before board
NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

NASCAR team loses appeal before board

Wayne Taylor Racing: Sahlen's Six Hours of The Glen preview
IMSA / Preview

Wayne Taylor Racing: Sahlen's Six Hours of The Glen preview

A race as usual for Max Angelelli and Jordan Taylora at Lime Rock Park
Grand-Am / Preview

A race as usual for Max Angelelli and Jordan Taylora at Lime Rock Park

Trending Today

Ricciardo quickest as Mercedes, Ferrari hit trouble in F1 test
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Testing report

Ricciardo quickest as Mercedes, Ferrari hit trouble in F1 test

Mercedes trick floor revealed as Bahrain F1 testing starts
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes trick floor revealed as Bahrain F1 testing starts

F1 testing 2021: Schedule and who's driving in the Bahrain test
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

F1 testing 2021: Schedule and who's driving in the Bahrain test

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records
Stock car Stock car / News

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records

Bristol goes dirt!
Stock car Stock car / News

Bristol goes dirt!

Not everybody in the sprint car world is happy with Tony Stewart
Sprint Sprint / Analysis

Not everybody in the sprint car world is happy with Tony Stewart

Wally Parks' wife Barbara passed away
NHRA NHRA / Obituary

Wally Parks' wife Barbara passed away

BUSCH: Jay Robinson Racing announce primary sponsor
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / News

BUSCH: Jay Robinson Racing announce primary sponsor

Latest news

Bill Lester returns to Truck Series at Atlanta after 14 years
NSTR NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

Bill Lester returns to Truck Series at Atlanta after 14 years

Husband and wife to compete in Truck race at Bristol Dirt Track
NSTR NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

Husband and wife to compete in Truck race at Bristol Dirt Track

Harvick, Preece add 'challenge' of Xfinity and Truck races
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Harvick, Preece add 'challenge' of Xfinity and Truck races

John Hunter Nemechek tops boss Kyle Busch for Vegas Truck win
Video Inside
NSTR NASCAR Truck / Race report

John Hunter Nemechek tops boss Kyle Busch for Vegas Truck win

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.