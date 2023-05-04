Bubba Wallace joins Tricon for pair of Truck races

Tricon Garage announced Thursday that Wallace, who competes full time in Cup for 23XI Racing, will drive its No. 1 Toyota in upcoming races at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway and North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway.

Wallace, 29, has 49 career starts in Trucks, with his most recent coming in 2021 at the Bristol dirt race. He owns six wins and 15 top-five and 28 top-10 finishes.

“We’re thrilled to have Bubba in one of our trucks at Darlington and North Wilkesboro. Having a Cup Series driver with his level of experience join us will only help elevate our program,” said team partner Johnny Gray.

“We fully believe we will have multiple entries in contention for the win at both races and the No. 1 will be no exception.”

Wallace will join Jason White, Kaz Grala, Layne Riggs, William Sawalich, Toni Breidinger and Jesse Love on the list of drivers the team is using this season in the No. 1.

Kaz Grala, TRICON Garage, Island Coastal Lager Toyota Tundra Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

For Darlington, Wallace’s truck will be sponsored by Stone Country Records recording artist Annie Bosko.

At North Wilkesboro – which takes place during NASCAR All-Star Race weekend – Wallace will partner with Phoenix-based Pristine Auction.

Wallace has been the only full-time Black driver in NASCAR’s three national series (Cup, Xfinity, and Truck) each year he has competed in them. He is the only Black driver to win more than once in any series.

Wallace’s most recent Truck win came in 2017 at Michigan. He has a pair of wins in the Cup series, most recently last year at Kansas.