Busch kicks off five-race NASCAR Truck schedule at Atlanta
Kyle Busch will make his 2024 season NASCAR Truck debut this weekend at Atlanta, which will be his first with Spire Motorsports.
Race winner Kyle Busch, Kyle Busch Motorsports, Chevrolet Silverado
Ben Earp / NKP / Motorsport Images
Busch, who sold his Kyle Busch Motorsports shop and assets in the offseason, will run five Truck races this year with Spire, including driving its No. 7 Chevrolet in Saturday’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
The two-time Cup champion will also compete March 1 at Las Vegas, March 16 at Bristol, Tenn., April 12 at Texas and May 10 at Darlington, S.C.
Busch, who competes full-time in Cup with Richard Childress Racing, is fresh off a 12th-place finish in Monday’s rain-delayed Daytona 500.
“Even before I was an owner, I always enjoyed racing in the Truck Series, so I’m thankful to Jeff (Dickerson), T.J. (Puchyr) and everyone at Spire Motorsports for the opportunity to compete in the five races that I’m allowed to do each season,” said Busch.
“A lot of the employees from KBM transitioned over to Spire, and I’ll be working with (Brian) Pattie and the same group that I had last year, so while it’ll be a little bittersweet not having a KBM decal on the front of the truck and a No. 51 on the side, I know that I’ll be getting in the best equipment in the series.”
The Las Vegas native advanced to the Championship 4 in Cup in five consecutive seasons from 2015 to 2019 and owns 63 career wins.
In addition to his two Cup titles, he won the 2009 Xfinity Series championship and is the all-time wins leader in that series (102) as well as Trucks (64). Busch also ranks first all-time among Truck drivers with an average finish of 6.4 and second all-time with 7,787 laps led.
“Kyle Busch is a generational talent and I’ve been fortunate enough to witness so many of his accomplishments first-hand. It means a lot to everyone at Spire Motorsports, including everyone who stayed after the sale, to have Kyle in our truck this season,” Team-co-owner Dickerson said.
“And, it means a great deal to me personally, for us to make this happen.”
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Vowles: Not a given that Williams would take Antonelli in F1 2025
Vowles: Not a given that Williams would take Antonelli in F1 2025 Vowles: Not a given that Williams would take Antonelli in F1 2025
Wolff: F1 figures should live up to role model status amid Horner investigation
Wolff: F1 figures should live up to role model status amid Horner investigation Wolff: F1 figures should live up to role model status amid Horner investigation
Marquez now 'looking for final three tenths' on Ducati MotoGP bike
Marquez now 'looking for final three tenths' on Ducati MotoGP bike Marquez now 'looking for final three tenths' on Ducati MotoGP bike
F1 folk: The artist with a camera whose photographs became iconic
F1 folk: The artist with a camera whose photographs became iconic F1 folk: The artist with a camera whose photographs became iconic
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments