Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Shanghai
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
Tickets
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Practice 1 in
07 Hours
:
29 Minutes
:
17 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix I
22 Nov
-
22 Nov
Practice 1 in
10 Hours
:
49 Minutes
:
17 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Practice 3 in
1 day
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

Championship 4 set for Truck Series title-decider

shares
comments
Championship 4 set for Truck Series title-decider
By:
Nov 9, 2019, 3:15 AM

The four drivers who will battle for the 2019 Gander Outdoors Truck Series championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway has been decided.

Driver Team Manufacturer  Wins Best Points Finish
Brett Moffitt GMS Racing Chevrolet 4 1st (2018)
Ross Chastain Niece Motorsports Chevrolet  3 17th (2012)
Stewart Friesen  Halmar Friesen Racing Chevrolet 2 7th (2018)
Matt Crafton  ThorSport Racing Ford 0 1st (2013, 2014)

Next article
NASCAR Cup/Xfinity/Trucks Phoenix race weekend schedule

Previous article

NASCAR Cup/Xfinity/Trucks Phoenix race weekend schedule

Next article

Stewart Friesen rebounds from penalty for Phoenix Truck win

Stewart Friesen rebounds from penalty for Phoenix Truck win
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Truck
Author Nick DeGroot

NASCAR Truck Next session

Homestead

Homestead

13 Nov - 15 Nov

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull completes first F1 pitstop in zero gravity

2
Formula 1

Mercedes explains Hamilton hybrid derate, causing radio outburst

3
NHRA

Jim Head story (T/F)

4
NHRA

Federal-Mogul Drag Racing Series

5
NASCAR Cup

Top 10: Talladega wildest wrecks

Latest news

Zane Smith joins GMS Racing's 2020 Truck Series roster
NSTR

Zane Smith joins GMS Racing's 2020 Truck Series roster

Matt Crafton: 2019 Truck title was about "winning the war"
NSTR

Matt Crafton: 2019 Truck title was about "winning the war"

Austin Hill takes Homestead Truck win, Crafton wins title
NSTR

Austin Hill takes Homestead Truck win, Crafton wins title

Eckes and Lessard land full-time Truck rides at KBM for 2020
NSTR

Eckes and Lessard land full-time Truck rides at KBM for 2020

NASCAR Roundtable: Who will be champion?
NAS

NASCAR Roundtable: Who will be champion?

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.