Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
13 Dec
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
22 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula E
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix I
16 Jan
Next event in
39 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix II
17 Jan
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain II
14 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
18 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

Chandler Smith to compete for 2021 NASCAR Truck title with KBM

shares
comments
Chandler Smith to compete for 2021 NASCAR Truck title with KBM
By:

Chandler Smith will be the latest Toyota Development Driver to take his turn with a fulltime ride with Kyle Busch Motorsports’ NASCAR Truck organization.

Chandler Smith, Kyle Busch Motorsports, Toyota Tundra JBL
Chandler Smith, Kyle Busch Motorsports, Toyota Tundra JBL
Chandler Smith, Kyle Busch Motorsports, Toyota Tundra JBL
Chandler Smith, Kyle Busch Motorsports, Toyota Tundra JBL
Chandler Smith, Kyle Busch Motorsports, Toyota Tundra JBL
Chandler Smith, Kyle Busch Motorsports, Toyota Tundra iBUYPOWER, Brett Moffitt, GMS Racing, Chevrolet Silverado Fr8Auctions
Chandler Smith, Kyle Busch Motorsports, Toyota Tundra iBUYPOWER

Smith, 18, will compete for the 2021 series title driving KBM’s No. 18 Toyota. Christian Eckes drove the truck during the 2020 season.

Next season will mark Smith’s third driving for KBM, but first as a fulltime competitor. He has made 16 starts over the last two seasons with KBM with a career best finish of second at Bristol, Tenn., in 2019.

Safelite Auto Glass will serve as Smith’s primary sponsor in 15 races.

“I’ve learned a lot from Kyle the last few years, and I’m thankful to be in a position where I can continue to learn from him. KBM is a top-notch organization, and I know that with the hard work from everyone in the shop combined with the support from Toyota and TRD that every time we go to the race track we’ll have a chance to compete for wins as long as I do my part,” Smith said.

“Having been around KBM the last few seasons, I know how much Safelite supports their drivers and their racing program. I’m going to give it my all to get them back to Victory Lane next year and hopefully things will be back to normal where their employees and customers will be able to be there to celebrate with us.”

Smith will join John Hunter Nemechek as new drivers for KBM in 2021 as the organization undergoes several changes.

While Smith has yet to win a NASCAR national series race, he has found much success in the ARCA Menards Series.

He has nine wins, won 10 poles and has an average finish of 5.3 across 33 career ARCA races over the past three seasons. He set a series record by winning the pole in his first four races.

Smith earned his first victory at Madison (Wis.) International Speedway in his fourth series start in June 2018. Despite running a part-time schedule, he led the series in laps led in both 2018 and 2019.

“Chandler is following the path that other Toyota Development drivers have in past seasons where they gain valuable experience driving a limited schedule for a couple of seasons and then graduate to running full time for a championship once they are eligible to do so,” Busch said.

“He showed that he could run up front on the short tracks right out of the gates in his first season and at the end of this year once he started to understand the aerodynamics of racing on the bigger tracks in the Truck Series, he proved capable of producing top-fives no matter where we were racing.

“Next season, we expect him to continue his progression and be able to turn some of those second and third-place finishes into wins and put himself into the mix for the championship.”

Additional sponsorship and an announcement of Smith’s crew chief will be made at a later date.

Related video

Moffitt adds fulltime Truck ride to 2021 NASCAR plans

Previous article

Moffitt adds fulltime Truck ride to 2021 NASCAR plans
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Truck
Drivers Chandler Smith
Teams Kyle Busch Motorsports
Author Jim Utter

Trending Today

Hamilton "on the right track" for F1 return, says Wolff
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton "on the right track" for F1 return, says Wolff

Ten things we learned from the Sakhir GP
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Ten things we learned from the Sakhir GP

Mercedes reveals radio failure led to Russell tyre mix-up
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes reveals radio failure led to Russell tyre mix-up

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers, No. 5, Shirley Muldowney
Vintage Vintage / News

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers, No. 5, Shirley Muldowney

New Toyota Prius Super GT contender revealed
Super GT Super GT / Breaking news

New Toyota Prius Super GT contender revealed

Fury Race Cars announces new track day car, hires Skolnick
Stock car Stock car / Breaking news

Fury Race Cars announces new track day car, hires Skolnick

Bristol II: Kenseth - Ford Friday interview
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Bristol II: Kenseth - Ford Friday interview

Witnessing death at Pikes Peak: a first person account of Bobby Goodin's final moments
Hillclimb Hillclimb / Commentary

Witnessing death at Pikes Peak: a first person account of Bobby Goodin's final moments

Latest news

Chandler Smith to compete for 2021 NASCAR Truck title with KBM
NSTR NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

Chandler Smith to compete for 2021 NASCAR Truck title with KBM

Moffitt adds fulltime Truck ride to 2021 NASCAR plans
NSTR NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

Moffitt adds fulltime Truck ride to 2021 NASCAR plans

Ryan Truex to compete for 2021 Truck title with Niece Motosports
NSTR NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

Ryan Truex to compete for 2021 Truck title with Niece Motosports

John Hunter Nemechek joins KBM for 2021 Truck season
NSTR NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

John Hunter Nemechek joins KBM for 2021 Truck season

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton "on the right track" for F1 return, says Wolff

5h
2
Formula 1

Ten things we learned from the Sakhir GP

6h
3
Formula 1

Mercedes reveals radio failure led to Russell tyre mix-up

21h
4
Vintage

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers, No. 5, Shirley Muldowney

5
Super GT

New Toyota Prius Super GT contender revealed

Latest news

Chandler Smith to compete for 2021 NASCAR Truck title with KBM
NSTR

Chandler Smith to compete for 2021 NASCAR Truck title with KBM

Moffitt adds fulltime Truck ride to 2021 NASCAR plans
NSTR

Moffitt adds fulltime Truck ride to 2021 NASCAR plans

Ryan Truex to compete for 2021 Truck title with Niece Motosports
NSTR

Ryan Truex to compete for 2021 Truck title with Niece Motosports

John Hunter Nemechek joins KBM for 2021 Truck season
NSTR

John Hunter Nemechek joins KBM for 2021 Truck season

Revamped 2021 NASCAR Truck Series schedule includes Knoxville
NSTR

Revamped 2021 NASCAR Truck Series schedule includes Knoxville

Latest videos

Ben Kennedy highlights 2021 Camping World Truck Series schedule 07:54:26
NASCAR Truck
Nov 19, 2020

Ben Kennedy highlights 2021 Camping World Truck Series schedule

Late-race call leaves Moffitt upset and short of 2020 title 01:14
NASCAR Truck
Nov 7, 2020

Late-race call leaves Moffitt upset and short of 2020 title

New tires give Creed the edge, wins 2020 Trucks title 01:32
NASCAR Truck
Nov 7, 2020

New tires give Creed the edge, wins 2020 Trucks title

Zane Smith’s first Martinsville trip leads to first Championship 4 berth 00:43
NASCAR Truck
Nov 5, 2020

Zane Smith’s first Martinsville trip leads to first Championship 4 berth

Grant Enfinger after Martinsville win: ‘Back bumper got jacked up a lot’ 01:09
NASCAR Truck
Oct 31, 2020

Grant Enfinger after Martinsville win: ‘Back bumper got jacked up a lot’

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.