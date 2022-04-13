Tickets Subscribe
William Byron wins in NASCAR Trucks return at Martinsville
NASCAR Truck / Bristol News

Chase Elliott enters Bristol Truck dirt race with Spire

Chase Elliott becomes the latest Hendrick Motorsports driver to take the wheel of the Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado.

Nick DeGroot
By:
Chase Elliott enters Bristol Truck dirt race with Spire
Listen to this article

Elliott will pilot the No. 7 truck in the Bristol dirt race, becoming the third HMS driver in as many races to drive the Spire entry.

Alex Bowman was the first at COTA, finishing 25th after late-race contact while battling for the race win. William Byron then took the truck to Victory Lane at Martinsville.

Read Also:

Elliott, a former Cup Series champion, doesn't have many starts at the Truck level. But in just 16 starts, he's won three times. This will be his first appearance since Texas in June, 2021, where he finished second to John-Hunter Nemechek.

HendrickCars.com will again serve as the primary sponsor.

“Driving the No. 7 Chevy Silverado at Bristol this weekend is definitely something I’m looking forward to,” said Elliott in a release from the team. “These trucks always look like a lot of fun to race on dirt, and this team has had some great runs this year and put together a solid program in a short amount of time. I’m excited to see what we can go out there and do on Saturday night.”

