Subscribe
Previous / Enfinger takes Gateway Truck win after leaders wreck
NASCAR Truck News

Christian Rose to make NASCAR Truck debut at Richmond

ARCA Menards Series driver Christian Rose will make his NASCAR national series debut next month at Richmond (Va.) Raceway.

Jim Utter
By:
ARCA Menards Series driver Christian Rose

Rose, a former NCAA Division I baseball player turned race car driver, will compete in the July 29 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Richmond, driving the No. 22 Ford for AM Racing.

Ryan London, Rose’s crew chief in ARCA, will lead the team. Rose is expected to run some additional Truck races before the conclusion of the 2023 season.

Secure Testing Services LLC, a nationwide on-site drug testing company located in Richmond, is sponsoring Rose’ truck.

“This is an unbelievable moment,” said Rose, 27. “Everyone at AM Racing has been incredible not only from the ARCA Menards Series side – but assisting in helping this transition to the Truck Series. It really is a dream come true.”

ARCA Menards Series driver Christian Rose

ARCA Menards Series driver Christian Rose

Rose, a former baseball player for the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, has been competing fulltime in ARCA this season driving the No. 32 Ford for AM Racing.

Rose is coming off a career-best eighth place finish at Charlotte and has two top-10 finishes in five starts this season. He has 13 career starts in the series dating back to last year.

AM Racing president Wade Moore said Rose is ready for the next step in his NASCAR racing journey.

“Christian has worked hard not only to become a familiar face in the ARCA garage but works even harder behind the scenes to make sure his career will flourish for years to come,” Moore said.

Rose said he is counting down the days to Richmond.

“Without a doubt, there will be pressure, but I am used to that,” he said. “We have set goals for Richmond, and I believe they are achievable. Staying focused and racing my competitors with respect is my number one priority.

“If we can do that, I do not see any reason we cannot deliver a strong and competitive finish.”

shares
comments

Enfinger takes Gateway Truck win after leaders wreck
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
NASCAR unveils imminent safety upgrades to Next Gen car

NASCAR unveils imminent safety upgrades to Next Gen car

NASCAR Cup

NASCAR unveils imminent safety upgrades to Next Gen car NASCAR unveils imminent safety upgrades to Next Gen car

Despite three wins, Kyle Busch has more 'potential' at RCR

Despite three wins, Kyle Busch has more 'potential' at RCR

NASCAR Cup

Despite three wins, Kyle Busch has more 'potential' at RCR Despite three wins, Kyle Busch has more 'potential' at RCR

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

Mir withdraws from MotoGP Italian GP after FP2 crash

Mir withdraws from MotoGP Italian GP after FP2 crash

MGP MotoGP
Italian GP

Mir withdraws from MotoGP Italian GP after FP2 crash Mir withdraws from MotoGP Italian GP after FP2 crash

Quartararo splits with long-time MotoGP manager Eric Mahe

Quartararo splits with long-time MotoGP manager Eric Mahe

MGP MotoGP
Italian GP

Quartararo splits with long-time MotoGP manager Eric Mahe Quartararo splits with long-time MotoGP manager Eric Mahe

Espargaro left with 'destroyed heel' after bicycle crash while on mobile phone

Espargaro left with 'destroyed heel' after bicycle crash while on mobile phone

MGP MotoGP
Italian GP

Espargaro left with 'destroyed heel' after bicycle crash while on mobile phone Espargaro left with 'destroyed heel' after bicycle crash while on mobile phone

10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far

10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far

Prime
Prime
LM24 Le Mans

10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far 10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe