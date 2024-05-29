Clint Bowyer to run NASCAR Truck race at Nashville

Spire Motorsports announced on Wednesday that Bowyer – a former NASCAR Cup star now Fox Sports TV broadcaster – will drive its No. 7 Chevrolet in the June 38 race at Nashville.

Bowyer, a 10-time winner in the Cup series who retired from full-time competition following the 2020 season, will be reunited with crew chief Brian Pattie, who worked with Bowyer between 2012-2015 while both were at Michael Waltrip Racing.

“For me, it’s the tie between working with Pattie and the good old days,” said Bowyer, 44. “Putting the band back together, so to speak, and having some fun. Nashville is a cool race track that has meant a lot to me over the years.

“Separate from that, it’s about the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. That’s a really fun series. It’s a fun vehicle to drive. There’s a lot of drag and you can drive them hard and get away with it. You can really hustle a truck.

“This race should be right in my wheelhouse.”

Bowyer has previous experience at the track, having made nine starts at the 1.33-mile concrete oval in the Xfinity Series. The native of Emporia, Kan., has one win in those nine starts.

“Nashville means a lot to me. Fate is the only thing that I can attribute to this opportunity coming about,” Bowyer said. “My career in NASCAR happened because of Nashville. My first race win in NASCAR was at Nashville. It takes me back to my first ARCA race in 2003.

“I’ve always raced well there. What’s important is the opportunity to get back together and work with Brian Pattie. I had so much fun racing with him during the MWR days. We about won a championship together.”

In 14 Truck starts from 2006 to 2016, Bowyer recorded won two poles, earned three wins and had nine top-five and 10 top-10 finishes. Since leaving NASCAR competition, Bowyer has made three starts in the Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) series last season.

After 11 races, the No. 7 team sits fifth in the 2024 Truck owner standings utilizing several different drivers, including Kyle Busch who has won twice with the team.

“Having Clint Bowyer drive our No. 7 at Nashville Superspeedway just demonstrates how committed Spire Motorsports is to have a true all-star lineup in that truck,” said Spire Motorsports president Doug Duchardt.

“Clint is part of an exclusive club of drivers who have won in the Truck Series, Xfinity Series and Cup Series. When you see his track record at Nashville, it almost makes you shake your head. It’s pretty incredible. He’s a great personality and, as Brian (Pattie) well knows, he’s a lot of fun. We’re grateful to have him and we think he gives us a great shot at winning the race.”