NASCAR Truck Kansas
Race report

Corey Heim caps busy day at Kansas with dominant Truck win

Corey Heim ended a busy day of double duty at Kansas Speedway with a trip to Victory Lane.

Jim Utter
Upd:

Heim, who has filled in for the injured Erik Jones in Legacy Motor Club’s No. 43 Toyota in the NASCAR Cup Series the past two weeks, returned to his regular job on Saturday night and earned a dominating win in the Truck Series race.

Heim led 79 of 134 laps and after taking the lead for the final time from Nick Sanchez with 32 laps remaining quickly built a sizeable advantage over Zane Smith.

In the final 10 laps, Smith closed the lead to just over a second, but Heim held to take the victory by 1.088 seconds at the checkered flag.

The win is the second this season and seventh of Heim’s career. The 21-year-old native of Marietta, Ga., has not finished outside the top 10 all season.

Making his second Cup start of the year, Heim will line up 20th in Sunday’s Cup race. He finished 25th in his series debut last week at Dover.

 

“I can’t say enough about these guys at Tricon Garage – what a truck,” Heim said. “I can’t say it was easy but with the balance I had, there was so much potential for the truck to be better. It was a handful those last 10 laps.

“I really, really wanted this one today.”

Christian Eckes finished third, Kaden Honeycutt ended up with a career-best fourth and Brett Moffitt rounded out the top five.

Completing the top 10 were Sanchez, Tanner Gray, Dean Thompson, Daniel Dye and Matt Crafton.

Supercars star Cam Waters, making his second series start, finished 19th and on the lead lap. He got into a brief confrontation with rookie Layne Riggs on pit road after the race before walking away.

 

Stage 1

Heim passed Smith with 16 of 30 laps remaining and held on to take the Stage 1 win by 1.232 seconds. Eckes was third, Chase Purdy fourth and Honeycutt rounded out the top five.

Ty Majeski hit the Turn 1 wall on lap 2 and eventually was forced to retire from the race.

 

Stage 2

Smith got around Eckes on the restart and held off Heim by 1.552 seconds to take the Stage 2 win. Eckes ended up third, Honeycutt fourth and Purdy rounded out the top five.

Stage 3

During the break between Stages 2 and 3, the lead lap trucks all pit with Eckes first off pit road. Tyler Ankrum had a safety violation on his pit stop and had to restart from the rear of the field.

Eckes led Smith and Sanchez when the race returned to green with 67 laps remaining in the race.

With 45 laps to go, Heim had moved into the lead with Honeycutt close behind in second as Smith ran third.

On lap 93, Rajah Caruth was the first of the lead lap trucks to hit pit road for a final green flag pit stop to take on new tires and fuel to make it to the end of the race. Heim followed on the following lap.

Once the cycle of stops was completed, Heim led the way over Smith with 31 laps remaining.

Heim’s lead over Smith remained steady at about 2.5 seconds with 15 laps to go as Eckes ran in third.

CLA DRIVER # MANUFACTURER LAPS TIME INTERVAL PITS POINTS
1
C. HeimTRICON GARAGE
 11 Toyota 134

1:30'52.908

   5  
2
Z. SmithMCANALLY HILGEMANN RACING
 91 Chevrolet 134

+1.088

1:30'53.996

 1.088 6  
3 C. EckesMCANALLY HILGEMANN RACING 19 Chevrolet 134

+4.742

1:30'57.650

 3.654 6  
4
K. HoneycuttNIECE MOTORSPORTS
 45 Chevrolet 134

+7.242

1:31'00.150

 2.500 6  
5 B. MoffittTRICON GARAGE 1 Toyota 134

+9.237

1:31'02.145

 1.995 6  
6
N. SanchezREV RACING
 2 Chevrolet 134

+18.289

1:31'11.197

 9.052 6  
7 T. GrayTRICON GARAGE 15 Toyota 134

+20.124

1:31'13.032

 1.835 6  
8
D. ThompsonTRICON GARAGE
 5 Toyota 134

+20.897

1:31'13.805

 0.773 6  
9
D. DyeMCANALLY HILGEMANN RACING
 43 Chevrolet 134

+22.886

1:31'15.794

 1.989 6  
10 M. CraftonTHORSPORT RACING 88 Ford 134

+25.055

1:31'17.963

 2.169 7  
11 B. CurreyNIECE MOTORSPORTS 41 Chevrolet 134

+25.994

1:31'18.902

 0.939 6  
12 G. EnfingerCR7 MOTORSPORTS 9 Chevrolet 134

+26.271

1:31'19.179

 0.277 6  
13
R. CaruthSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
 71 Chevrolet 134

+26.889

1:31'19.797

 0.618 6  
14
B. HolmesBRET HOLMES RACING
 32 Chevrolet 134

+31.769

1:31'24.677

 4.880 6  
15 T. DillonRACKLEY W.A.R. 25 Chevrolet 133

+1 Lap

1:30'55.631

 1 Lap 6  
16 B. RhodesTHORSPORT RACING 99 Ford 133

+1 Lap

1:31'01.509

 5.878 6  
17
J. GarciaTHORSPORT RACING
 13 Ford 133

+1 Lap

1:31'03.788

 2.279 6  
18
L. RiggsFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
 38 Ford 133

+1 Lap

1:31'08.036

 4.248 7  
19 C. WatersTHORSPORT RACING 66 Ford 133

+1 Lap

1:31'08.039

 0.003 6  
20 T. AnkrumMCANALLY HILGEMANN RACING 18 Chevrolet 133

+1 Lap

1:31'09.381

 1.342 6  
21
M. MasseyYOUNG'S MOTORSPORTS
 02 Chevrolet 133

+1 Lap

1:31'23.305

 13.924 6  
22 T. HillHILL MOTORSPORTS 56 Toyota 132

+2 Laps

1:31'05.272

 1 Lap 6  
23 M. MillsNIECE MOTORSPORTS 42 Chevrolet 132

+2 Laps

1:31'06.596

 1.324 7  
24 T. MoffittFACTION MOTORSPORTS 46 Chevrolet 132

+2 Laps

1:31'16.792

 10.196 6  
25 S. FriesenHALMAR FRIESEN RACING 52 Toyota 132

+2 Laps

1:31'17.320

 0.528 8  
26
A. LawlessREAUME BROTHERS RACING
 33 Ford 132

+2 Laps

1:31'26.442

 9.122 9  
27
T. GrayTRICON GARAGE
 17 Toyota 131

+3 Laps

1:30'58.230

 1 Lap 7  
28 C. PurdySPIRE MOTORSPORTS 77 Chevrolet 131

+3 Laps

1:31'01.974

 3.744 7  
29
M. MaggioREAUME BROTHERS RACING
 22 Ford 131

+3 Laps

1:31'21.256

 19.282 9  
30
C. MosackSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
 7 Chevrolet 131

+3 Laps

1:31'24.217

 2.961 8  
31 S. BoydFREEDOM RACING ENTERPRISES 76 Chevrolet 129

+5 Laps

1:31'26.945

 2 Laps 6  
32 J. CobbJENNIFER JO COBB RACING 10 Chevrolet 128

+6 Laps

1:31'29.014

 1 Lap 6  
33 T. MajeskiTHORSPORT RACING 98 Ford 10

+124 Laps

12'37.740

 118 Laps 6

Jim Utter
