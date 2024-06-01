Gateway NASCAR Trucks: Corey Heim cruises to victory over Eckes

It was the ninth victory of Heim's career and his fourth of the 2024 season. He now has 24 playoff points (most of any driver) and closed the gap in the battle for the regular season title. Heim also earned a $50,000 bonus for the win.

"Total team effort today," he said post-race. "We actually struggled a bit yesterday and worked overnight on it.

"Just have to say, this pit crew has redeemed themselves. Last week, we could have won the race, but admittedly, they made some mistakes, but they redeemed themselves today and that's what it's all about. Tot team effort ... that was awesome."

After taking the checkered flag, Heim was followed by Christian Eckes, Nick Sanchez, Ty Majeski and Layne Riggs in the top-five.

Chase Purdy, Ben Rhodes, Stewart Friesen, Andres Perez, and Luke Fenhaus rounded out the top-ten.

Stage 1

After a three-hour delay due to rain, the Truck Series race finally got underway. Majeski held the early advantage over Eckes in a clean start to the 160-lap event.

Making his Truck Series debut, Fenhaus brought out the first caution of the race. He made a three-wide move into Turn 1 but pushed up and spun after getting a shallow entry into the corner. Several trucks deeper in the field took the opportunity to pit.

Eckes managed to pass Majeski on the restart, moving into the race lead. However, an aggressive Majeski quickly put the bumper to Eckes and muscled his way back into the lead.

He went on to win the stage, beating Eckes, Sanchez, Friesen, Heim, Dean Thompson, Grant Enfinger, Ben Rhodes, Daniel Dye, and Taylor Gray.

Stage 2

A handful of drivers stayed out with Connor Mosack and Tay. Gray restarting from the front row. Gray held the lead while behind him, an issue was developing on the No. 1 TRICON Toyota Tundra of Colby Howard.

He sustained right front damage and was now circulating the track with tire rub, which quickly blew out. Howard crashed heavily into the outside wall from fifth position, causing another caution. His race was over.

Gray was unable to hold onto the lead with those older tires. Rhodes made a huge move up to the middle, passing both Sanchez and Gray to take over the race lead.

Majeski takes the lead with 5 to go. Sweeps the stages, followed by Eckes, Sanchez, Rhodes, Heim, Enfinger, Tan. Gray, Tay. Gray, Purdy, Ty Dillon.

Stage 3

Tyler Ankrum and Dye grabbed some track position with a two-tire call, but Heim immediately took over the lead on the restart.

Tay. Gray was forced to pit with a mechanical issue, derailing his day. Up front, things remained green with Heim in control.

Final round of green-flag stops began with just under 45 laps to go. Heim was one of the first down pitroad with Majeski following.

Several trucks chose to run long, but a crash for Vicente Salas caused a caution in the middle of the pit cycle. He spun on the exit of Turn 2, nosing the truck into the inside wall.

Chase Purdy, who had yet to pit, was scored as the race leader. Just 13 trucks with on the free pass.

Heim cycled back into the lead for the restart with Majeski joining him on the front row. The race got back underway with Heim in control. Majeski put pressure on him, even trying to move him at one point.

Back in the pack, there was some very intense racing with Friesen nearly losing control.

As the run went on, Heim began to build a gap. Majeski faded with Eckes aggressively taking the runner-up position from him.

Heim crossed the line with a 1.854s advantage over Eckes, taking his fourth win of the 2024 season.