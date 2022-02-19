Previous / John Hunter Nemechek looking for "even better season" in Trucks Next / Zane Smith escapes late wreck to win Daytona Truck raceNASCAR Truck / Daytona Results
Daytona NASCAR Truck Series race results
The NASCAR Truck Series season-opener at Daytona has concluded after a two-lap overtime shootout.
When the 'Big One' struck coming to the white flag, a 15-minute red flag was followed by an overtime restart where Parker Kligerman pushed the 2021 championship runner-up Zane Smith out into the race lead.
Just after the white flag, a small wreck in the back forced another caution flag and Smith took the checkered flag for Front Row Motorsports ahead of Ben Rhodes and Christian Eckes.
Smith, 22, now has four CWTS victories.
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|Manufacturer
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Laps Led
|1
|38
|Zane Smith
|Ford
|106
|2:03'06.523
|3
|2
|99
|Ben Rhodes
|Toyota
|106
|2:03'11.720
|5.197
|6
|3
|98
|Christian Eckes
|Toyota
|106
|2:03'11.721
|5.198
|9
|4
|15
|Tanner Gray
|Ford
|106
|2:03'12.549
|6.026
|5
|75
|Parker Kligerman
|Chevrolet
|106
|2:03'12.852
|6.329
|6
|02
|Jesse Little
|Chevrolet
|106
|2:03'12.853
|6.330
|7
|66
|Ty Majeski
|Toyota
|106
|2:03'12.939
|6.416
|21
|8
|20
|Danny Bohn
|Chevrolet
|106
|2:03'12.939
|6.416
|9
|42
|Carson Hocevar
|Chevrolet
|106
|2:03'12.940
|6.417
|10
|25
|Matt DiBenedetto
|Chevrolet
|106
|2:03'14.150
|7.627
|11
|12
|Spencer Boyd
|Chevrolet
|106
|2:03'15.198
|8.675
|12
|17
|Riley Herbst
|Ford
|106
|2:03'15.199
|8.676
|13
|22
|Austin Wayne Self
|Chevrolet
|106
|2:03'15.199
|8.676
|14
|56
|Timmy Hill
|Toyota
|106
|2:03'16.048
|9.525
|15
|7
|Austin Hill
|Chevrolet
|106
|2:03'17.028
|10.505
|1
|16
|52
|Stewart Friesen
|Toyota
|106
|2:03'19.050
|12.527
|2
|17
|1
|Hailie Deegan
|Ford
|106
|2:03'19.892
|13.369
|18
|43
|Thad Moffitt
|Chevrolet
|106
|2:03'24.343
|17.820
|19
|44
|Kris Wright
|Chevrolet
|106
|2:03'27.625
|21.102
|20
|33
|Jason White
|Toyota
|105
|2:02'03.203
|1 Lap
|21
|18
|Chandler Smith
|Toyota
|105
|2:03'18.334
|1 Lap
|22
|30
|Tate Fogleman
|Toyota
|105
|2:03'21.554
|1 Lap
|23
|28
|Bryan Dauzat
|Chevrolet
|105
|2:03'23.983
|1 Lap
|24
|4
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Toyota
|104
|2:03'20.767
|2 Laps
|50
|25
|45
|Alan Lawless
|Chevrolet
|103
|2:01'45.897
|3 Laps
|26
|19
|Derek Kraus
|Chevrolet
|101
|1:58'43.798
|5 Laps
|1
|27
|88
|Matt Crafton
|Toyota
|100
|1:53'55.186
|6 Laps
|28
|16
|Tyler Ankrum
|Toyota
|99
|1:49'04.189
|7 Laps
|4
|29
|23
|Grant Enfinger
|Chevrolet
|99
|1:49'04.318
|7 Laps
|30
|91
|Colby Howard
|Chevrolet
|99
|1:49'04.556
|7 Laps
|9
|31
|9
|Blaine Perkins
|Chevrolet
|99
|1:49'04.616
|7 Laps
|32
|51
|Corey Heim
|Toyota
|91
|1:46'55.232
|15 Laps
|33
|24
|Jack Wood
|Chevrolet
|63
|1:05'24.982
|43 Laps
|34
|47
|Johnny Sauter
|Toyota
|60
|1:03'46.944
|46 Laps
|35
|32
|Bret Holmes
|Chevrolet
|44
|47'42.112
|62 Laps
|36
|40
|Dean Thompson
|Chevrolet
|36
|37'54.305
|70 Laps
John Hunter Nemechek looking for "even better season" in Trucks
Zane Smith escapes late wreck to win Daytona Truck race
