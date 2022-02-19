Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / John Hunter Nemechek looking for "even better season" in Trucks Next / Zane Smith escapes late wreck to win Daytona Truck race
NASCAR Truck / Daytona Results

Daytona NASCAR Truck Series race results

The NASCAR Truck Series season-opener at Daytona has concluded after a two-lap overtime shootout.

Listen to this article

When the 'Big One' struck coming to the white flag, a 15-minute red flag was followed by an overtime restart where Parker Kligerman pushed the 2021 championship runner-up Zane Smith out into the race lead.

Just after the white flag, a small wreck in the back forced another caution flag and Smith took the checkered flag for Front Row Motorsports ahead of Ben Rhodes and Christian Eckes.

Smith, 22, now has four CWTS victories.

Read Also:
Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Laps Led
1 38 Zane Smith Ford 106 2:03'06.523   3
2 99 United States Ben Rhodes Toyota 106 2:03'11.720 5.197 6
3 98 United States Christian Eckes Toyota 106 2:03'11.721 5.198 9
4 15 United States Tanner Gray Ford 106 2:03'12.549 6.026  
5 75 United States Parker Kligerman Chevrolet 106 2:03'12.852 6.329  
6 02 United States Jesse Little Chevrolet 106 2:03'12.853 6.330  
7 66 United States Ty Majeski Toyota 106 2:03'12.939 6.416 21
8 20 Danny Bohn Chevrolet 106 2:03'12.939 6.416  
9 42 Carson Hocevar Chevrolet 106 2:03'12.940 6.417  
10 25 United States Matt DiBenedetto Chevrolet 106 2:03'14.150 7.627  
11 12 United States Spencer Boyd Chevrolet 106 2:03'15.198 8.675  
12 17 United States Riley Herbst Ford 106 2:03'15.199 8.676  
13 22 United States Austin Wayne Self Chevrolet 106 2:03'15.199 8.676  
14 56 United States Timmy Hill Toyota 106 2:03'16.048 9.525  
15 7 United States Austin Hill Chevrolet 106 2:03'17.028 10.505 1
16 52 United States Stewart Friesen Toyota 106 2:03'19.050 12.527 2
17 1 United States Hailie Deegan Ford 106 2:03'19.892 13.369  
18 43 United States Thad Moffitt Chevrolet 106 2:03'24.343 17.820  
19 44 United States Kris Wright Chevrolet 106 2:03'27.625 21.102  
20 33 Canada Jason White Toyota 105 2:02'03.203 1 Lap  
21 18 Chandler Smith Toyota 105 2:03'18.334 1 Lap  
22 30 Tate Fogleman Toyota 105 2:03'21.554 1 Lap  
23 28 United States Bryan Dauzat Chevrolet 105 2:03'23.983 1 Lap  
24 4 United States John Hunter Nemechek Toyota 104 2:03'20.767 2 Laps 50
25 45 Alan Lawless Chevrolet 103 2:01'45.897 3 Laps  
26 19 United States Derek Kraus Chevrolet 101 1:58'43.798 5 Laps 1
27 88 United States Matt Crafton Toyota 100 1:53'55.186 6 Laps  
28 16 United States Tyler Ankrum Toyota 99 1:49'04.189 7 Laps 4
29 23 United States Grant Enfinger Chevrolet 99 1:49'04.318 7 Laps  
30 91 Colby Howard Chevrolet 99 1:49'04.556 7 Laps 9
31 9 Blaine Perkins Chevrolet 99 1:49'04.616 7 Laps  
32 51 Corey Heim Toyota 91 1:46'55.232 15 Laps  
33 24 Jack Wood Chevrolet 63 1:05'24.982 43 Laps  
34 47 United States Johnny Sauter Toyota 60 1:03'46.944 46 Laps  
35 32 Bret Holmes Chevrolet 44 47'42.112 62 Laps  
36 40 Dean Thompson Chevrolet 36 37'54.305 70 Laps  

 

shares
comments

Related video

John Hunter Nemechek looking for "even better season" in Trucks
Previous article

John Hunter Nemechek looking for "even better season" in Trucks
Next article

Zane Smith escapes late wreck to win Daytona Truck race

Zane Smith escapes late wreck to win Daytona Truck race
Load comments

Latest news

Zane Smith escapes late wreck to win Daytona Truck race
Video Inside
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck

Zane Smith escapes late wreck to win Daytona Truck race

Daytona NASCAR Truck Series race results
Video Inside
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck

Daytona NASCAR Truck Series race results

John Hunter Nemechek looking for "even better season" in Trucks
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck

John Hunter Nemechek looking for "even better season" in Trucks

131 cars on entry lists for Daytona Cup, Xfinity and Truck races
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

131 cars on entry lists for Daytona Cup, Xfinity and Truck races

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.