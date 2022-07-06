Dylan Lupton enters Mid-Ohio Truck race with Spire

Listen to this article

Lupton, 28, will drive Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet in Saturday’s race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. He will be sponsored by Lupton Excavation.

Spire has fielded an entry in six Truck races in 2022 using several different drivers, including Austin Hill (Daytona), Alex Bowman (COTA/Sonoma), William Byron (Martinsville), Chase Elliott (Bristol) and Rajah Caruth (Gateway), earning one win (with Byron) and a pair of top 10 finishes.

Veteran Kevin “Bono” Manion serves as the team’s crew chief.

“Every time they have hit the track at a Truck Series race in 2022, Spire Motorsports has been a front-runner,” Lupton said. “I’d like to continue that pace this weekend.

“I have experience at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and with my road course background, plus with the leadership of Bono, I think we can surprise a lot of people on Saturday afternoon.”

In two Xfinity Series starts at the 13-turn, 2.258-mile road course located in Lexington, Ohio, Lupton has a best finish of ninth in 2015 driving for Athenian Motorsports.

Since 2015, Lupton has made multiple starts across NASCAR’s Cup, Xfinity and Truck series. In 14 Truck starts, he has one top-five and four top-10 finishes.

“Dylan Lupton has shown a lot of promise over his career so we’re eager to see what he can do this weekend at Mid-Ohio,” said team co-owner T.J. Puchyr.

“He’s a good, hard-nosed road racer and having the leadership and wealth of knowledge between Mike (Greci) and Bono will be important for Dylan.”

Spire also fields two fulltime entries in the Cup Series this season, with Corey LaJoie driving the No. 7 and Josh Bilicki and Landon Cassill splitting time in the No. 77.