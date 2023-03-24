Subscribe
IndyCar/sportscar driver Ed Jones making NASCAR debut at COTA

IndyCar and sportscar driver Ed Jones has joined an impressive list of international racing stars competing in NASCAR this weekend at Circuit of the Americas.

Jim Utter
By:
The 28-year-old Emirati-born British racing driver will compete in Saturday’s Truck Series race at COTA, driving the No. 20 Chevrolet for Young’s Motorsports.

Jones’ racing resume includes experience in the Formula Renault Eurocup, Formula 3, Indy Lights, IndyCar, FIA World Endurance Championship and most recently the IMSA SportsCar Championship Series.

He has competed four times in the Indianapolis 500 and finished third in his inaugural showing in 2017 driving for Dale Coyne Racing. He also won the 2016 Indy Lights championship.

“I am excited to be racing in my first NASCAR Truck Series race at Circuit of the Americas with Young’s Motorsports. This will be a new experience but I am ready for the challenge,” Jones said.

“I believe we can have a strong and productive day.”

Among the 39 entries for Sunday’s Cup Series race at COTA are two former Formula 1 champions – Kimi Raikkonen and Jenson Button – sports star Jordan Taylor and IndyCar driver Connor Daly.

Seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson, who spent the last two years competing at IndyCar, is also entered in Sunday’s Cup race, driving for Legacy Motor Club for which he is part-owner.

