NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

Chase Elliott to pursue $100K Truck bounty on Kyle Busch

Chase Elliott to pursue $100K Truck bounty on Kyle Busch
By:
Feb 27, 2020, 11:56 PM

A contender has stepped forward to challenge Kyle Busch in one of his remaining NASCAR Truck Series races in 2020.

'Challenge accepted.' That's what Chase Elliott tweeted when he revealed that he would take a shot at the $100,000 bounty placed on Kyle Busch.

The bounty, a combination of $50,000 put forward from Kevin Harvick and another $50,000 from Gander RV and Outdoors CEO Marcus Lemonis, challenging any full-time Cup driver who can defeat Busch in one of his four remaining Truck races this year. 

The reigning Cup Series champion has won the last seven Truck Series events he's entered dating back to July, 2018.

Elliott has 12 Truck starts, winning twice. He will compete in the third race of the season at his home track Atlanta Motor Speedway (March 14). Elliott will pilot the No. 24 GMS Racing Chevrolet Silverado with backing from Hooters. He will also run the Kansas race.

 

If no driver prevails, the $100,000 will go to the Busch family's Bundle of Joy Fund.

UPDATE: Kyle Larson will also make a run at the 'Kyle Busch Bounty' at Homestead, driving the same No. 24 GMS Racing Chevrolet Silverado.

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup , NASCAR Truck
Author Nick DeGroot

NASCAR Truck Next session

Charlotte

Charlotte

13 May - 15 May

