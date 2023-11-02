Grant Enfinger and GMS Racing "want the big trophy"
Winning the 2023 NASCAR Truck title would easily be a career-defining moment for Grant Enfinger but in his eyes, it would also be the perfect farewell gift for his GMS Racing organization.
Enfinger showed up late to NASCAR national series competition, debuting as a full-time driver in Trucks in 2017 at age 32. That was two years after he won an ARCA Menards Series title with GMS in 2015.
In his seven-plus seasons in Trucks, Enfinger has been a consistent performer, but only twice has he won more than one race in a season. Both of those years – 2020 and this season – he has reached the Championship 4 competing with GMS.
The end of an era
But GMS owner Maury Gallagher announced earlier this year that he was closing his GMS Racing team at season’s end and focusing on his continued part ownership in Legacy Motor Club and its Cup Series operation.
Since the team was formed in 2012, GMS has won five titles across multiple series, including the 2016 and 2020 Truck titles, Enfinger’s 2015 ARCA Menards Series championship, as well as the 2019 and 2020 ARCA East titles.
“It would be huge career-wise to bring home a championship,” Enfinger, 38, said Thursday at Championship Media Day at Phoenix Raceway. “We’ve been close before, got a regular season (title), been to this point before but we want the big trophy.
“I would mean even more to me from a personal standpoint. It’s something that I’ve worked really, really hard toward. I feel like it’s taken a long road just to get to a point to compete in the Truck Series. There’s the team and organization aspect as well.
“This organization goes away after Friday night. There’s a lot of reasons we want this. I think we have a little bit of extra desire and drive, but at the same time, we’re going to do what got us here. I feel like if we operate at our best, we can beat the other three at their best.”
Photo by: David Rosenblum / NKP / Motorsport Images
Grant Enfinger, GMS Racing, Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet Silverado
Also competing for the 2023 title are Ben Rhodes from ThorSport Racing, Corey Heim from Tricon Garage and Carson Hocevar from Niece Motorsports.
Enfinger’s three wins this season are the second-most in a season in his career and his nine top-five finishes and 232 laps led are also second-best in his career.
While Enfinger has a lot of personal satisfaction at stake in the outcome of Friday night’s championship race, he also has a grasp on the “bigger picture.”
“You look out here in the Truck garage, half the guys out here working on these tracks have been affiliated working with GMS in one form, fashion or another. The touch GMS has had on the series as a whole is a lot,” he said.
“They’ve won a lot of races and a lot of championships and invested a lot in this series. It’s more than just me. I have a lot of personal reasons why I want to deliver this championship tomorrow night, but it means a lot to a lot of people.
“It’s definitely bittersweet and sad to see a premier organization go away in any series. Nine years in racing is a long time.”
While the GMS Racing organization will go away, Enfinger has no plans to leave the series anytime soon.
“So, I will be racing next year. I’m not ready to talk about those plans yet, there’s still a lot of details to work out but I will be racing next year, and I am very, very happy to say that everybody on our No. 23 team has had offers and opportunities,” he said.
“So, I think that’s a testament to the hard work and effort that’s been put into this. Nobody has taken our results for granted and these guys have worked really, really hard for everything.”
Latest news
How BRM’s engine overreach hindered a pioneering F1 Lotus
How BRM’s engine overreach hindered a pioneering F1 Lotus How BRM’s engine overreach hindered a pioneering F1 Lotus
Audi commitment to F1 is unwavering, insists Sauber
Audi commitment to F1 is unwavering, insists Sauber Audi commitment to F1 is unwavering, insists Sauber
F1 in talks to overhaul sprint format for 2024
F1 in talks to overhaul sprint format for 2024 F1 in talks to overhaul sprint format for 2024
F1 Brazilian GP Sprint race: Start time, how to watch, TV channel
F1 Brazilian GP Sprint race: Start time, how to watch, TV channel F1 Brazilian GP Sprint race: Start time, how to watch, TV channel
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.