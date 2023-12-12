Grant Enfinger secures new NASCAR Truck ride with CR7

Enfinger, 38, has competed in 173 Truck races since 2010. He's won ten races and most recently drove for GMS Racing, where he just missed out on the championship.

It would have been a storybook ending as GMS had already announced plans to shut down at the end of the season. It was unclear where the veteran racer would end up, but no longer.

Enfinger will join CR7 Motorsports for the 2024 season, signing a multi-year deal with the race team.

He will drive the No. 9 Chevrolet Silverado for CR7, which has formed an alliance with McAnally-Hilgemann Racing. Grant County Mulch and Champion Power Equipment will partner with the effort as primary sponsors.

Jeff Stankewicz will guide the race team from the atop the pit box as crew chief.

Photo by: Ben Earp / NKP / Motorsport Images Grant Enfinger, GMS Racing, Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet Silverado

“I feel like we have all the right pieces in place. With Chevrolet's help and support, we were able to put this together and have the resources it takes to truly win races and contend for championships. I am expecting growing pains, but I also foresee performance from the beginning,” said Enfinger in a release from the team. “I can't say thank you enough to everyone that made this happen. Especially Codie and the entire Grant County Mulch family and everyone at Champion Power Equipment. I am extremely excited about this next chapter in my career and couldn't be more happy about my decision.”

Added team owner Codie Rohrbaugh: “When the opportunity came along, I knew that Grant was the perfect choice. With our efforts to elevate our racing program in 2024, I am confident in what Grant will bring to the team.”

Colby Howard drove the truck during the 2023 season, ending the year 21st in points with one top-five and one top-ten.